New England Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams has introduced a $1,000 fine for teammates who commit costly pre-snap penalties.

Williams announced the player-led initiative after the Patriots repeatedly gave opponents free yards through offsides and encroachment calls. The money collected will go toward the NFL team’s trainers or custodial staff.

Speaking to reporters ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions, Williams explained why he introduced the punishment.

“Awesome. I mean, we want to get teams in third, and five plus situations, so we can go out there and rush,” Williams said. “Jumping offsides is just giving them third and short so we can’t go rush the passer.”

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He confirmed that any defender who jumps offside will face a $1,000 fine, saying, “I put in fines this week… for whoever jumps offside.

Williams also acknowledged his own responsibility for the problem.

“I had a couple early in the season, and I feel like, we talked about it, but it’s not enough, you know, consequences that come with that other than hurting the team,” he explained.

Patriots DT wants stronger accountability on defense

Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) celebrates with teammates at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Patriots have struggled with defensive discipline in recent weeks. Their mistakes have repeatedly helped opposing offenses extend drives and create scoring opportunities. New England committed seven offsides, encroachment or neutral zone infraction penalties across its previous two games against Miami and Green Bay.

The latest loss exposed the problem further. The Patriots surrendered 45 points against the Packers, while defensive penalties continued to hurt their chances. Williams thinks the financial punishment could make defenders think twice before committing those mistakes.

The initiative also gives the support staff a chance to benefit from the collected money. Williams wants the funds to reward trainers and custodial workers.

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The timing matters as New England prepares for a difficult test against Detroit in Munich. The Patriots enter Week 10 with a 5-4 record after losing to Green Bay. The Lions arrive at 6-2, making discipline particularly important for New England’s defense.

Williams’ approach adds a personal consequence to a problem that has affected the entire unit. Whether the fines reduce those mistakes will become clearer during Sunday’s matchup.

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