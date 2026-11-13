Week 11 of the college football season finds LSU and Texas on the same field in a battle of SEC heavyweights playing for very different things.

Texas is firmly situated in the College Football Playoff bracket, with a 4-0 record against ranked teams. LSU is on the outside looking in, and in danger of falling under .500 in SEC competition.

What happens in Death Valley will play a role in shaping the national title picture. What are the main weaknesses both teams can exploit against each other?

LSU’s concern: Leavitt under pressure

Oct 24, 2026; Auburn, Alabama, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) throws a pass during the second quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images

One of LSU’s biggest problems against Texas will be quarterback Sam Leavitt’s ability to protect the football when facing a disruptive pass rush.

Leavitt’s nine interceptions are a troubling statistic heading into a matchup against a Texas defense capable of creating pressure and forcing hurried decisions.

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The Longhorns will look to collapse the pocket, disrupt Leavitt’s timing and prevent him from making comfortable reads. If Texas can force LSU into obvious passing situations, the Tigers could struggle to sustain drives.

Leavitt must demonstrate patience and avoid trying to force plays when the pocket begins breaking down. Turnovers could quickly swing momentum in Texas’ favor.

Texas’ concern: Protecting Arch Manning

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning reacts after getting hit by San Jose State Spartans linebacker Taniela Latu during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium – Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Texas has its own significant problem to address: protecting quarterback Arch Manning against LSU’s aggressive defensive front.

LSU leads the country with 36 sacks, while Texas has surrendered 27 sacks this season, the eighth-most in FBS. That is a very concerning combination for the Longhorns.

If LSU consistently gets pressure without having to blitz, Manning could spend much of the afternoon trying to escape the pocket rather than making plays downfield.

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Especially as the Longhorns’ running game is far from perfect. They rank just 108th in the country on the ground with 128 yards per game.

Texas must get more from its backs and give Manning more manageable passing situations. Otherwise, LSU’s defensive front could dictate the tempo.

The Bottom Line

Both teams have an obvious vulnerability, and both have the personnel to exploit them.

LSU must pressure Manning, while Texas must make Leavitt uncomfortable. Ultimately, the team that wins the quarterback-pressure battle while protecting the football could gain the final advantage in this matchup.

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