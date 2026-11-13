More news continues to emerge on the biggest story in MMA right now. For any UFC fans living under a rock, a massive brawl broke out in an Abu Dhabi hotel between former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov on Wednesday.

Dvalishvili was recording an interview when Nurmagomedov and a group of his team approached from behind. The altercation began when Nurmagomedov slapped Dvalishvili, prompting a full-on jump by Team Nurmagomedov.

MORE: Usman Nurmagomedov gets prison time for hotel brawl with ex-UFC champ

Eventually, local authorities got involved, with six members of Nurmagomedov’s team, Dvalishvili, his friend Saba, and two people who filmed the fight arrested.

On Friday, local reports came out that 6 members of Team Nurmagomedov were sentenced to 6 months in prison, fined Dh300,000 each, and ordered to be deported after serving their sentences.

Overall, the news is seismic not only because of the brawl itself, but also because Usman Nurmagomedov is currently a free agent. Speculation has been that he’ll sign with the UFC, but now it’s unclear if or when that will happen.

Dvalishvili released a video on the matter right after it happened. Now, roughly 48 hours after the hotel brawl, Dvalishvili has released an official statement.

Merab Dvalishvili’s statement after hotel brawl

Jun 7, 2025; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Merab Dvalishvili prepares to fight Sean OÕMalley. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

On Friday, Dvalishvili and Saba were released from prison, and in Merab fashion, he’s still getting ready to compete against Marlon Moraes in an RAF wrestling match.

Dvalishvili posted a statement on X; here’s his quote.

“Just want to let everyone know I have been released and I am good, healthy and ready to go . I want to thank everyone in Abu Dhabi for your help in resolving this matter. I love visiting Abu Dhabi and am happy to be welcomed. I do hope that they release everyone. I would not press charges. I want peace and the best for all. Thanks everyone for your love and support.”

Moreover, as always with Dvalishvili, it’s all class. He handles the situation in a mature manner and wants only positive outcomes for all parties.

On the other hand, the biggest question now is how this affects Nurmagomedov’s free agency status. He was the No. 1 free agent in all of MMA. However, his UFC debut is now up in the air.

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