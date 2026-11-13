The Los Angeles Lakers have received an encouraging update on one of their most important players following an injury scare against the Milwaukee Bucks. Austin Reaves exited Wednesday’s game after appearing to hurt his left heel during a third-quarter dunk attempt, leaving the team’s medical staff to evaluate the extent of the problem.

The guard did not return, although Los Angeles managed to secure a 123-112 victory in Milwaukee. Initial X-rays came back negative, but head coach JJ Redick had indicated that further testing would be necessary before the team could determine the severity of the injury. Friday’s update has provided a clearer picture of his condition.

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Lakers provide Austin Reaves injury update after heel scare

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Reaves has been diagnosed with a bruised heel and is considered day-to-day, Redick said.

Redick also revealed that Reaves and the team’s medical staff opted against additional imaging on the injury, although the guard remains day-to-day as the Lakers monitor his condition.

Losing Reaves would be a significant concern for the Lakers because of his importance to their offense. He has averaged 24.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 12 games this season.

The Lakers are scheduled to face the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, November 15, with tip-off set for 4:00 p.m. ET.

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