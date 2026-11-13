Anthony Santander finally apologized for sharing two anti-Muslim videos to his Instagram account on Nov. 4.

“After taking time to reflect on my recent social media posts and speaking with people I trust and respect, I recognize that I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared on my platform,” the veteran outfielder wrote in a message posted to his Instagram account on Friday, Nov. 13. “I realize that this content caused hurt and I sincerely apologize. I should have been more thoughtful about what I shared, recognizing the responsibility that comes with having a public voice.

“As a man of faith, it is my belief that every person deserves to be treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their religion, background, or beliefs. After hearing feedback from those I hurt, I realize that the content I shared fell short of my own convictions.”

MORE: Blue Jays GM breaks silence on controversial Anthony Santander posts

Santander’s apology comes seven days after the Blue Jays issued a statement distancing the organization from the posts, three days after after GM Ross Atkins said he recommended Santander issue an apology, and one day after Jays president Mark Shapiro said he met with leaders in Toronto’s Muslim community and issued an apology of his own.

Even Los Angeles Dodgers advisor Farhan Zaidi, who is Muslim, told the Deep Left Field podcast this week “if I were (Santander), I would shut the hell up.”

Santander, 32, missed the entire 2026 season and played only 54 games in 2025 because of injuries. The Venezuela native signed a five-year, $92.5 million contract with the Blue Jays in January 2025 after eight seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.

MORE: Dodgers lose former closer to Braves on $35 million contract

For some, the apology will be seen as too little, too late. To others, it’s better late than never.

“I would like to affirm my respect for the Muslim community and for the dignity and freedom of people of every faith and background,” Santander wrote. “From this experience, I have learned to ensure that none of my communications promote hate or give the impression that I support hatred, discrimination, or violence against anyone.”

—Enjoy free coverage of the top news & trending stories with The Big Lead Newsletter—