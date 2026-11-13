Indiana took a dive in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after the selection committee took a second, more critical look at its strength of schedule.

Saturday gives them a perfect chance to repair their standing. The reigning national champions host ranked USC with a shot to move up the committee’s poll once again.

And looking over the matchup beforehand, Indiana could have the decisive advantage to tile the game in its favor. Here’s what to watch on the field.

Hoosiers can ground the Trojans

Sep 25, 2026; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Nick Marsh (11) celebrates with Indiana Hoosiers running back Lee Beebe Jr. (29) after a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Merchants Bank Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

While the champs’ offense has definitely slowed down this season, their defense has kept this team in contention. Indiana allows just 12.4 points per game, a number that swells modestly to just 16 when playing against Big Ten competition this season.

That includes holding a Julian Sayin-led Ohio State offense to just 19 points.

It begins up front, with the line serving as the strength of the Hoosier defense right now. Indiana is elite against the run, allowing just 2.5 yards per carry and is fourth in total rush defense, surrendering 75 yards to opponents.

We’ve already seen how USC’s offense functions when it can’t run the ball. Like when they couldn’t do anything in a 24-7 loss at Wisconsin earlier this season. In 2026, the Trojans are 107th in FBS running the football.

Indiana can force USC into predictable passing situations. That, in turn, could help the Hoosiers attack the quarterback, disrupt his timing, and make the Trojans’ offense work much harder for every first down.

More: Predicting Big Ten football scores in Week 11’s biggest games

The matchup that matters most

If Indiana makes USC one-dimensional, Jayden Maiava will have to carry the offense in a very hostile environment.

That’s particularly concerning given that USC has gone just 4-8 in road games outside Los Angeles over the past three seasons.

The bottom line: USC might have enough offensive talent to compete with Indiana, but talent won’t matter if the Trojans can’t match the Hoosiers’ physicality up front.

Indiana can make USC win a style of game that hasn’t consistently suited Lincoln Riley’s teams. That’s the harsh reality: USC could have its passing game neutralized simply because Indiana refuses to let it run the football.

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