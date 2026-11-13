Edmonton Oilers forward Zach Hyman has talked about how head coach Mike Babcock has made a positive impact beyond the team’s results. 20 games into the 2026-27 NHL season, the Oilers have a 14-3-3 record, are currently on a three-game win streak, and have won six out of their last eight games.

Hyman recently discussed whether Babcock has met his expectations since arriving in Edmonton. The NHL veteran forward praised the coach’s influence on the locker room and his personal approach with players.

“I think you always grow as a person,” Hyman said. “… I’m not the same person I was six or seven years ago, so I think he’s been great. Obviously, our record kind of speaks for itself in the hockey department, but I think in the person department and the personal side of things, he’s been phenomenal.”

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Hyman also noted that players have enjoyed spending time with Babcock and getting to know him.

“I think guys have really enjoyed being around him, getting to know him,” he added. “I’ve obviously known him for a long time, but I think he’s brought new life to the locker room.”

The comments carry added weight because Hyman previously played under Babcock with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Their relationship dates back to the early stages of Hyman’s NHL career.

Zach Hyman explains Mike Babcock’s importance

Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; The Edmonton Oilers celebrate a goal scored by forward Zach Hyman at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Hyman credited Babcock for trusting him when he was still trying to establish himself as an NHL regular. “You always have to have somebody that believes in you, especially early on in your career,” Hyman explained.

He recalled facing doubts in Toronto about his role and playing time. Babcock, however, continued giving him opportunities and trusting his abilities.

“There was a lot of doubters in Toronto early on in my career,” Hyman said. “But he was somebody who always had the confidence to put me on the ice and to trust my game.”

Hyman added that their reunion in Edmonton has been enjoyable.

“It’s been really fun having a second stint with him, being older now,” he said.

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Babcock’s appointment brought significant attention to Edmonton after the team’s disappointing 2025-26 campaign. His demanding coaching approach has also drawn questions.

However, Hyman’s comments suggest the coach has earned support inside the dressing room. Edmonton’s early results provide further context for that confidence.

The Oilers have started strongly, with Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl leading their attack. Hyman’s endorsement highlights Babcock’s influence in building relationships and trust within the group.

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