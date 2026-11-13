Miami took a noticeable slide in the latest College Football Playoff rankings this week. The former No. 1 team in college football dipped to No. 7 after its first loss of the year.

Now, the pressure is on the Hurricanes to avoid a second and not walk into a trap against ACC rival Duke on Saturday.

Duke is a touchdown away from being an undefeated team right now. At 7-2, the Blue Devils rank as one of the best scoring defenses and rushing attacks in college football.

Miami’s weakness

Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal reacts after a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miami’s biggest vulnerability heading into Saturday’s matchup remains its secondary and its susceptibility to explosive passing plays.

While the Hurricanes have been dominant against the run, allowing just 64.3 rushing yards per game, their defensive backs can be challenged downfield.

Duke should look to exploit coverage breakdowns, attack the intermediate passing game, and take calculated deep shots.

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Quarterback Walker Eget can use play-action, crossing routes, and vertical concepts to keep Miami’s safeties moving and create one-on-one opportunities for his receivers.

Miami’s aggressive blitz packages could also create opportunities if Duke can recognize pressure and get the ball out quickly.

Duke’s weakness

Oct 17, 2026; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils wide receiver Jared Richardson (17) reacts to Duke Blue Devils running back Nate Sheppard’s (20) touchdown during the fourth quarter against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Duke’s biggest problem could be its ability to protect quarterback Walker Eget against an elite defensive front.

Miami has the personnel to disrupt Duke’s offensive rhythm, collapse the pocket, and force hurried decisions.

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The Hurricanes will also prioritize stopping running back Nate Sheppard and eliminating Duke’s ability to establish a balanced offensive attack.

If Miami takes away the running game, Duke could become very predictable in obvious passing situations.

Penalties are another concern for the Blue Devils, who average 68.3 penalty yards per game, ranking 116th nationally. Against an explosive Miami offense, those mistakes could be very costly.

The bottom line

Both teams have identifiable weaknesses, but the matchup could come down to which defense dictates the tempo.

Duke must challenge Miami’s secondary and avoid allowing the Hurricanes to overwhelm its offensive line. Miami, meanwhile, needs to pressure Eget, contain Sheppard, and force Duke into uncomfortable passing situations.

If Miami controls the line of scrimmage, it could have a significant, undeniable advantage. If Duke protects Eget and creates explosive plays through the air, an upset becomes more realistic.

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