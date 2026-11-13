George Pickens appears confident he will return to the field when the Dallas Cowboys host the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

The wide receiver missed Dallas’ Week 9 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury. Pickens was limited in practice throughout the week before the Cowboys ruled him out against the Colts.

Pickens has yet to return to full participation ahead of Sunday’s game, but he seems confident about his chances of playing. When asked about his availability, the All-Pro receiver delivered a hilarious response.

MORE: CBS NFL analyst makes NFC East prediction that could surprise people

George Pickens delivers epic response about his availability for 49ers game

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Pickens made his intentions clear when asked whether he would play against the 49ers.

“When you turn that TV on, get some food, make sure if you have a wife or girlfriend, make sure you hug her, love her and when you turn the TV on, you should see me,” Pickens said.

Pickens remained limited in Thursday’s practice because of his hamstring injury. His participation in Friday’s session should provide a better indication of whether he is ready to return.

Pickens has recorded 39 receptions for 533 yards and two touchdowns in eight games this season, averaging 13.7 yards per catch. His return would be encouraging for Dallas, giving Dak Prescott another reliable downfield option alongside CeeDee Lamb.

The Cowboys will host the 49ers on Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.

—Enjoy free coverage of the top news & trending stories with The Big Lead Newsletter—