Nebraska volleyball star Harper Murray helped lead the Cornhuskers to their fourth consecutive Big Ten championship this week and is up for the biggest award in the sport.

Murray is one of three Nebraska players who is a semifinalist for the AVCA Volleyball Player of the Year award, joining Andi Jackson and Bergen Reilly.

But while the team is celebrating another incredible season and preparing for a run at the national championship, Murray took some time to celebrate one of her good friends, Azzi Fudd, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft.

Murray shared a candid photo of herself with the Dallas Wings guard on Fudd’s 24th birthday along with the mssage, “B day girl” and several heart emojis. The photo had social media buzzing.

MORE: Tom Brady, college volleyball star Harper Murray go viral after embrace

Harper Murray Shares Throwback With Azzi Fudd

Harper Murray/Instagram Stories

Murray and Fudd were posted up at what appears to be a Queens of the Court gathering during WNBA All-Star Weekend, where Fudd went on to win the 3-Point Contest. Both athletes were decked out in black fits and flexing their abs while throwing up peace signs.

On that same weekend, Harper and Fudd were filmed together enjoying a night out with content creator Janae Sims, who is known as “Auntie Nae.”

Once Harper and the Cornhuskers wrap up their season and get to enjoy some time off, we’ll have to see if the two star athletes reunite for more content creation.

While the Cornhuskers have wrapped up the regular season title after sweeping No. 25 Illinois, there are two games remaining in the regular season. Nebraska holds its Senior Day aaginst Iowa on Saturday night, before wrapping up the regular season at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln on Tuesday, November 17, against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Nebraska will then hit the court for the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament at Fishers Event Center in Indiana on Sunday, November 22.

Jul 15, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Harper Murray arrives on the red carpet before the 2026 ESPY Awards at Lincoln Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

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