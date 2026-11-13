On paper, you wouldn’t think that Tennessee was in any real danger against Texas A&M. Not when considering the general direction these teams have taken this season.

But one of the most cited college football prediction models is taking a different view.

Model projects a very close game

Oct 17, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) celebrates after recovering a fumble against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the first half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Looking over the matchup, ESPN’s College Football Power Index model still likes the Volunteers over the Aggies. But by a very narrow margin.

After simulating the game 20,000 times, the model favors Tennessee to be just three points better than Texas A&M on the same field.

That’s a much closer gap than most Vols fans would expect against an Aggie squad that has one win in SEC play.

Normally, Tennessee is 13 points better than its opponents on average, ranking 17th in FBS in margin of victory.

More:Predicting SEC football scores in Week 11’s biggest games

Why such a close game?

Tennessee has been extremely effective getting after opposing quarterbacks, but there’s one potential downside: the Volunteers have struggled at times to contain quarterbacks who can escape the pocket and extend plays.

That’s where Marcel Reed becomes particularly dangerous.

Tennessee’s defensive staff has acknowledged the challenge of defending mobile quarterbacks, emphasizing the importance of maintaining disciplined pass-rush lanes against Reed when he takes off.

If Tennessee’s defensive ends get too aggressive pursuing the quarterback, Reed can step up, escape outside, and turn broken plays into significant gains.

That creates two problems for the Volunteers:

Scrambling yards: Reed can punish Tennessee when its pass rush loses lane discipline.

Extended passing plays: When Reed escapes pressure, Tennessee’s secondary must cover receivers longer, increasing the possibility of explosive plays.

More: SEC power rankings entering college football Week 11

The bottom line

Texas A&M doesn’t necessarily need to beat Tennessee with traditional drop-back passing plays.

The Aggies can use Reed’s mobility to neutralize some of Tennessee’s pass-rush advantage and force the Volunteers to defend the entire field.

The potential breaking point: Tennessee’s inability to keep Marcel Reed contained inside the pocket. Containing him will be the Vols’ major key to victory.

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