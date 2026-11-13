Chaos broke out at a Wild N’ Out show at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles on Thursday night, after Chrisean Rock took offense to a joke made by controversial podcaster Adam22 during a “Wildstyle” segment.

Comedians and celebrities exchange verbal jabs in a freestyle format on stage, which led to Adam22 cracking a joke about Chrisean’s parenting skills. That’s when she emerged with a black hoodie on her face and threw multiple punches at Adam 22’s head.

Chrisean caught a stray while Adam22 was rosting entertainment personality Justina Valentine. He said, “Justina, your BBL is embarrassing, but that’s nothing compared to Chrisean Rock’s parenting.”

She shares a child with her ex-fiance, rapper Blueface, who was serving as captain of the Los Angeles team that Adam22 was on.

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Chrisean Rock Punches Adam22 on Stage

After the incident, Adam22 spoke about the attack and said that he was asked to leave the venue to avoid any further comments. He also said that Chrisean was staring down his wife, OnlyFans star Lena The Plug, who was “freaked out” by the entire situation.

Adam22 also said he is considering a police report and consulting with attorneys about whether to file charges, while claiming he has a swollen jaw.

Chrisean Rock has not publicly commented on the on-stage incident.

A public feud between Adam22 and Chrisean eescalated after Adam22 appeared on The Jason Lee Show and claimed she could face prison time for alleged substance abuse during her pregnancy with Blueface’s son. Chrisean denied the allegations.

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