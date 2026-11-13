Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers has been hired as the next head coach at his alma mater, NC State.

The announcement came on Friday, Nov. 13, with Rivers inking a five-year deal to take the reins as head coach of the Wolfpack.

“I am humbled and honored to be the next head football coach at NC State University,” Rivers said. “In many ways, I feel like I’m coming home. This is where it all began for me as an 18-year-old kid from Alabama, and now to return to this great place as head coach is beyond words.”

Rivers spent four years at NC State and started every game at quarterback from 2000-03.

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Upon graduating, Rivers set the NCAA record for career starts at the position with 51. His No. 17 jersey was retired by the program.

“I gave it everything I had here as a player for 51 games and I will give it everything I have as the coach. There’s no denying that this is going to take hard work, but we’re not scared of hard,” Rivers added.

The cons

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (17) warms up ahead of a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The risk in hiring Rivers is the fact that he has zero head-coaching experience in college.

Rivers’ coaching experience is limited to just high school, where he has spent six years as the head coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala.

Another con is the possibility that NC State will have to fire Rivers if things don’t pan out, and that always makes for an awkward situation.

The pros

A NC State helmet during the second half of the game against the Clemson Tigers at Clemson Memorial Stadium. Tigers won 62-48. Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

While Rivers has never coached at the collegiate level, he did have a good amount of success as a high school head coach.

Not only did he build the program from the ground up at St. Michael, he also led the school to a pair of state semifinals appearances in the past two years.

As if we needed more evidence that Rivers is highly-regarded despite his lack of college or professional coaching experience, the Buffalo Bills interviewed him for their head-coach vacancy during the offseason.

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He has that respect because Rivers has a wealth of football knowledge and experience from his days as a top-notch college and professional quarterback.

That knowledge will be invaluable to his players, and his ability to relate to them as a former player himself will also be a huge plus.

Then, there’s the extra attention this will bring to NC State, which will have a lot more eyes on it simply because Rivers is roaming the sideline.

Overall, the pros of hiring Rivers far outweigh the cons, so we’re on board. But we won’t know for sure just how good of a decision this is for at least a few years.

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