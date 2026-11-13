Not much has gone right for Michigan this college football season. So little that head coach Kyle Whittingham could suddenly find himself on the chopping block when all is said and done after just one year.

Heading into a road test against resurgent Oregon, the Wolverines could be headed for yet more disaster. But one matchup on the field might give them a fighting chance.

Strength vs. strength

Oregon quarterback Dylan Raiola celebrates a touchdown by Oregon running back Dierre Hill Jr. as the Oregon Ducks face the USC Trojans on Sept. 26, 2026, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Oregon enters its Saturday showdown as a 10.5-point favorite, but Michigan has one significant matchup advantage that could make this considerably more competitive: its elite pass defense against Oregon’s passing attack.

The Wolverines are allowing just 154.8 passing yards per game, ranking fourth nationally. They have also surrendered only eight passing touchdowns this season.

For an Oregon offense averaging 285.4 passing yards per game, sitting top 15 in FBS, that represents a credible challenge.

Pressure without blitzing

Michigan’s defensive front makes this matchup particularly dangerous.

The Wolverines have recorded 21 sacks and 53 tackles for loss, demonstrating their ability to disrupt quarterbacks before routes develop.

Defensive lineman John Henry Daley leads the team with six sacks and nine tackles for loss.

If he consistently wins his individual battles against Oregon’s blockers, quarterback Dylan Raiola could face uncomfortable decisions and hurried throws.

That matters because Raiola has thrown for 1,354 yards, 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Protecting that efficiency against Michigan’s pressure will be essential.

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Numbers favor Michigan’s defense

The contrast is striking. Oregon is a potent aerial offense, while Michigan ranks fourth nationally in total defense, surrendering only 255.3 yards per game on average.

Michigan also has veteran defensive backs capable of challenging Oregon’s receivers in man coverage.

Will that be enough?

Almost certainly not, considering Michigan basically can’t move the ball.

But the Wolverines’ pass rush and secondary present a legitimate opportunity early on. That could theoretically slow down the Ducks’ aerial attack enough to make it close.

If the Wolverines consistently pressure Raiola and eliminate explosive passing plays, they could make Oregon’s comfortable betting favorite status look a little more questionable.

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