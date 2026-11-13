Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has raised fresh questions about head coach Jim Hiller’s communication with players after games.

Following Thursday’s 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild, Matthews revealed that Hiller usually does not address the team after games. His comments soon sparked criticism from NHL fans and hockey personalities.

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“He usually doesn’t speak after games, so I’m sure we’ll continue to try to clean some stuff up and continue to go over video and make adjustments,” Matthews said, per Leafslatest on X. “At the end of the day, it’s just minimizing those big mistakes or turnovers, especially against other teams’ top lines.”

The defeat marked Toronto’s fifth consecutive home loss and extended its losing streak to five games. The Maple Leafs have now lost seven of their last eight games.

Matthews also acknowledged the team’s growing confidence problems.

“It’s obviously not fun,” Matthews said, per the team’s YouTube channel. “The losses keep piling up. I think the confidence gets shaken a little bit. But it’s just on us as a team, as a group, to fight through it.”

Maple Leafs’ Jim Hiller faces growing criticism

Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Jim Hiller listens to questions at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Matthews insisted players must take responsibility rather than blame coaching. However, his revelation about postgame communication became a talking point.

Leafs writer Peter Baracchini questioned Hiller’s approach. “A real coach would, you know, speak after a game. Especially where you lost 5 in a row. Jim Hiller really needs to step it up,” Baracchini wrote.

Hockey content creator Mike Bartner also reacted with disbelief, writing, “AI is getting crazy bc there’s no way this is real, right?”

One fan called the situation “the final nail in Jim Hiller’s casket,” while online personality David Brown simply wrote, “Ok Hiller needs to go.”

Analyst Peter Berce wrote, “Jim Hiller doesn’t have the answer from behind the bench. Uninspiring hire, and uninspiring play. Can’t be laid all on the coach, but this team needs a trade. Oh wait, they can’t. They are cooked.”

Meanwhile, Matthews delivered a blunt assessment of Toronto’s problems. “We have to stop compounding these big mistakes that end up in the back of our net,” he said.

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The Maple Leafs sit at 8-11-2 and seventh in the Atlantic Division. Their defensive mistakes and poor results have placed Hiller under increasing pressure. Toronto hosts Edmonton on Saturday. Another defeat could intensify questions surrounding the coaching staff and the team’s direction.

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