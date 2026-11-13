The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns this weekend with UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, headlined by a championship doubleheader.

In the main event, heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane faces off against fast-rising undefeated contender Josh Hokit for the heavyweight title.

MORE: UFC 334: Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit, main card predictions

Reigning women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison faces off against former two-time champion Amanda Nunes, who is making her return to the cage for the first time in three years since vacating the title, in the co-main event.

UFC champion Kayla Harrison walks towards the stage during a homecoming rally, Thursday, July 10, 2025, at Middletown High School in Middletown. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

UFC 334 kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET with the preliminary card, before the action shifts to the main card at 9:00 p.m. ET. The entire event will air live on Paramount+.

Ahead of Saturday night’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins. While the championship bouts are official, two fighters missed weight.

Did your favorite fighter hit their mark? A full look at the UFC 334 weigh-in results can be seen below.

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UFC 334 Weigh-in Results

MAIN CARD (9:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Ciryl Gane (242.6) vs. Josh Hokit (231.4) – for heavyweight title

Kayla Harrison (135) vs. Amanda Nunes (135) – for women’s bantamweight title

Caio Borralho (185.4) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (186)

Uros Medic (171) vs. Kevin Holland (170.4)

Bilal Hasan (125.4) vs. Luis Gurule (125.2)

PRELIMINARY CARD (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Stephen Thompson (170.6) vs. Charles Radtke (170.8)

Drew Dober (155.4) vs. Chris Duncan (155.4)

Jim Miller (155.6) vs. Terrance McKinney (160.2)*

Donte Johnson (189) vs. Cesar Almeida (189.6) – 190-pound contract weight

Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Melquizael Costa (155.4)

Macy Chiasson (134.8) vs. Bia Mesquita (135.8)

Juan Diaz (136.4)** vs. Heili Alateng (135.6)

Evan Elder (156) vs. Samuel Sanches (153.6)

*McKinney missed the lightweight limit and will be fined a percentage of his purse.

**Diaz missed the bantamweight limit and will be fined a percentage of his purse.

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