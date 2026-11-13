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UFC 334 fight card & weigh-in results for Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit
By Josh Sanchez,9 days ago
The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns this weekend with UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, headlined by a championship doubleheader.
In the main event, heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane faces off against fast-rising undefeated contender Josh Hokit for the heavyweight title.
MORE: UFC 334: Ciryl Gane vs Josh Hokit, main card predictions
Reigning women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison faces off against former two-time champion Amanda Nunes, who is making her return to the cage for the first time in three years since vacating the title, in the co-main event.
UFC 334 kicks off at 5:00 p.m. ET with the preliminary card, before the action shifts to the main card at 9:00 p.m. ET. The entire event will air live on Paramount+.
Ahead of Saturday night’s event, all of the fighters had to step onto the scale for the official weigh-ins. While the championship bouts are official, two fighters missed weight.
Did your favorite fighter hit their mark? A full look at the UFC 334 weigh-in results can be seen below.
MORE: Merab Dvalishvili, Usman Nurmagomedov fight video leaked online after hotel incident
UFC 334 Weigh-in Results
MAIN CARD (9:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
- Ciryl Gane (242.6) vs. Josh Hokit (231.4) – for heavyweight title
- Kayla Harrison (135) vs. Amanda Nunes (135) – for women’s bantamweight title
- Caio Borralho (185.4) vs. Yousri Belgaroui (186)
- Uros Medic (171) vs. Kevin Holland (170.4)
- Bilal Hasan (125.4) vs. Luis Gurule (125.2)
PRELIMINARY CARD (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
- Stephen Thompson (170.6) vs. Charles Radtke (170.8)
- Drew Dober (155.4) vs. Chris Duncan (155.4)
- Jim Miller (155.6) vs. Terrance McKinney (160.2)*
- Donte Johnson (189) vs. Cesar Almeida (189.6) – 190-pound contract weight
- Jared Gordon (155.6) vs. Melquizael Costa (155.4)
- Macy Chiasson (134.8) vs. Bia Mesquita (135.8)
- Juan Diaz (136.4)** vs. Heili Alateng (135.6)
- Evan Elder (156) vs. Samuel Sanches (153.6)
*McKinney missed the lightweight limit and will be fined a percentage of his purse.
**Diaz missed the bantamweight limit and will be fined a percentage of his purse.
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