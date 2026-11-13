Journeyman Jake Bauers stepped into the spotlight this October when he helped the Milwaukee Brewers win the first World Series in franchise history.

Bauers cashed in Friday, Nov. 13, when he and the Boston Red Sox agreed to a four-year, $58 million free-agent contract. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the deal first on X.

The contract will give the National League Championship Series MVP a chance to extend his career with the Red Sox, who were eliminated in the American League wild-card series by the archrival New York Yankees in October.

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NLCS MVP considered retirement in 2024

Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers (9) speaks during a workout session before the 2026 World Series. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Bauers, 31, revitalized his career in 2026, racking up a career highs of 26 home runs and 86 RBIs and slashing .266/.389/.484 (874 OPS) in 144 regular-season games.

In the postseason, Bauers played another 13 games and batted .191, but his six RBIs in four NLCS games against the Dodgers were enough to capture the series’ MVP award.

The Brewers tendered Bauers a qualifying offer, a one-year contract for 2027, and will receive a supplemental draft pick as compensation for Bauers signing with the Red Sox. Boston will forfeit a 2027 draft pick because Bauers received the qualifying offer.

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Bauers nearly retired after the 2024 season, but he resolved to continue playing when his wife, Lauren, became pregnant with the couple’s second child. Two years later, the decision looks brilliant.

From 2018-24, Bauers played for five different MLB teams and slashed .208/.302/.361 (81 OPS+). In the span of a couple years, he has gone from a journeyman to one of the hottest free agents on the market.

A first baseman and corner outfielder, Bauers gives Boston some much-needed power from the left side. He figures to split first base and DH with Willson Contreras, a right-handed hitter, and possibly take down innings in left and right field.

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