A college football running back suffered a serious injury in a car accident that left his vehicle overturned, according to a police report.

No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers running back Daune Morris, 19, was cited for reckless driving after a crash shortly after midnight on Friday, Nov. 13. The sophomore suffered a broken leg and will miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Morris was driving a 2021 Dodge Charger northbound on Kingston Pike from North Gallaher View Road with two other occupants inside the vehicle. Adam Sparks of the Knoxville News Sentinel reported the story.

As he attempted to make a right turn and accelerate, the vehicle’s traction control was reportedly turned off, causing the rear wheels to spin and lose traction.

Morris subsequently lost control, striking a fire hydrant and four parked vehicles in a nearby parking lot. The collision caused the Charger to flip onto its roof.

Police confirmed that no drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident.

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Morris suffers broken leg, will miss rest of season

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (17) runs for a touchdown against Kentucky in Knoxville, Tennessee. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Following the collision, Morris was transported to UT Medical Center for evaluation. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken leg.

The injury means Morris will not travel with Tennessee for Saturday’s matchup against Texas A&M and will miss the remainder of the season.

The loss is a significant setback for the Volunteers, considering Morris has been an important contributor to their offensive attack this year.

The Chattanooga native has rushed for 434 yards and three touchdowns, making him Tennessee’s second-leading rusher. He has also contributed six receptions for 35 yards.

With Morris sidelined, Javin Gordon could receive an increased opportunity in the Volunteers’ backfield.

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Police records reveal previous driving charges

Tennessee running back Daune Morris (17) runs with the ball during a game against Kennesaw State. Mandatory Credit: Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The latest incident also comes after Morris faced separate driving-related charges earlier this fall.

According to court records, he was charged on Oct. 4 with speeding and failure to exercise due care while driving.

Morris pleaded guilty to both charges, and the case was concluded on Oct. 16.

Now, following Friday’s accident, the young running back faces an extended absence from football as he begins recovering from his broken leg.

Tennessee will have to adjust its backfield rotation for the remainder of the season without one of its leading rushing contributors.

Texas A&M hosts Tennessee at 3 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN.

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