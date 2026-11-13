An NFL Pro Bowl defensive end has opened up about seeking mental health support as he attempts to overcome a difficult start to his first season with the Cleveland Browns.

Jared Verse revealed Thursday that he recently met with the team’s psychiatrist after struggling to record a sack through his first nine games of the 2026 season.

“I think it was definitely a mental block,” Verse said. “I’m upset with the way I’ve been playing.”

The 26-year-old arrived in Cleveland with high expectations after being traded by the Los Angeles Rams during the summer in the blockbuster deal that sent Myles Garrett to Los Angeles.

Verse was previously named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2024 and earned two Pro Bowl selections during his time with the Rams. However, his production has taken a significant downturn since joining Cleveland.

MORE: Browns can end 59-year drought in Week 10 vs Texans

Verse opens up about seeking mental health support

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith (7) is hit by Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) after throwing the ball during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Verse told reporters that he met with Dr. Mayur Pandya, director of the Sports Psychiatry Clinic at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health, who also works as the Browns’ team psychiatrist.

The defensive end explained that he didn’t believe his struggles were related to physical limitations and wanted to explore other potential reasons for his lack of production.

“I train my body every day to push myself to the limits of what I’m physically capable of doing. So I don’t think it was any issue with my body,” Verse explained.

MORE: CBS NFL analyst makes NFC East prediction that could surprise people

He added that meeting with several people was part of his effort to understand what had been holding him back.

Numbers highlight Verse’s difficult start in Cleveland

Aug 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) celebrates after an interception by Cleveland Browns linebacker Justin Jefferson (17) against the New England Patriots during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The statistical decline has been significant. During his first two NFL seasons, Verse recorded 99 pressures, trailing only Micah Parsons and Myles Garrett.

This season, however, his pressure rate sits at just 3.4 percent, ranking 180th among 199 qualifying players. His edge pass-rush win rate of 11.2 percent ranks 55th among 56 qualifying players, according to ESPN Analytics and NFL Next Gen Stats.

Verse is also one of only three players this season with at least 200 pass-rush snaps and zero sacks.

Despite the disappointing numbers, Browns head coach Todd Monken has remained supportive.

“I think it’s too early to say anything,” Monken said last week. He praised Verse’s daily work ethic and suggested adapting to Cleveland’s defensive system could take time.

With the season continuing, Verse will be hoping his recent efforts help him rediscover the form that made him one of the NFL’s most promising young pass rushers.

Cleveland hosts the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox and Fox One.

– Enjoy free coverage of the top news & trending stories with The Big Lead Newsletter –