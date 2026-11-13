MachineGames, the studio behind Wolfenstein: The New Order, Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, and most recently Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, has confirmed that Wolfenstein 3 is in development sharing an image of the script and a picture of the actors during filming. While the Wolfenstein series features more games than those listed above, the upcoming title will be a sequel to these two.

Photo Credit: Asha Sharma / Twitter

Earlier this year it was rumored that a new Wolfenstein game was in development at MachineGames, but this is the first official announcement. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma took to Twitter to write, “Wolfenstein 3 is officially in production at MachineGames. One of gaming’s most important franchises, and a team that has done remarkable work bringing it forward. Looking forward to sharing more.”

Attached to her message is a picture of the script with the title “Nazitraz”, showing that the first scene takes place in an interrogation cell. It also mentions three characters BJ and Fergus returning from the first two games and the person being interrogated, Otto. Further, MachineGames shared an image from a motion capture session confirming that Brian Bloom and Debra Wilson are returning to their roles as series protagonist BJ Blazkowicz, and The New Colossus’ Grace Walker respectively.

Photo Credit: MachineGames / Twitter

A press release reads, “The studio shared their excitement about what lies ahead and said they will share more as soon as they’re ready.” The last mainline Wolfenstein game was released in 2017 with The New Colossus, but two spin-offs launched in 2019. Over the last seven years MachineGames appears to have focused on other projects such as Quake and Indiana Jones, and hopes of another Wolfenstein game were pushed aside until this announcement.

No further details have been given about Wolfenstein 3, and no release window has been announced.