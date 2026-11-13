The Washington Commanders beat the New York Giants, 24-21, on Thursday, Nov. 12. The Giants took the lead in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hold on because of some completely ineffective drives. They finished the game with two three-and-outs and an interception, which allowed the Commanders to win the game.

John Harbaugh played coward’s football by punting from the Commanders 41, setting up Washington’s game-winning drive. But on the previous drive, things looked especially clownish in retrospect. By now we all know about Jameis Winston’s fake hard count where he yelled, “Who let the dogs out,” but on the play before that, something else interesting happened.

Winston lined up under center and tried a QB sneak on third-and-1, but got stuffed. Lost in the Baha Men sing-along was the fact that on third down, running back Cam Skattebo did not move from his stance for almost two full seconds as Winston ran into the line. Football analytics consultant Ryan Paganetti shared the video on X.

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Cam Skattebo’s statuesque third down

1.8 seconds. That’s how long Cam Skattebo stayed in his stance after the snap on this critical 3rd & 1. He didn’t reach the pile until about 2.8 seconds had elapsed. By then, Winston’s initial push had already been stopped. The Giants fell just short and ultimately punted while protecting a four point lead. On a play decided by inches, this delay could have been the difference between keeping the ball and giving Washington another chance. It may have cost the Giants the game. — Ryan Paganetti (@RyanPaganetti) November 13, 2026

Who knows what Skattebo was supposed to do there, but an Aaron Rodgers impression certainly wasn’t drawn up for the battering ram of a tailback. Maybe he thought he was being a decoy? Maybe he was thinking about how he threw up on the sideline earlier in the game? We may never know.

The only thing we know for certain is that it didn’t work. Nothing the Giants did on their last three drives worked. Unless you count what Skattebo did on the first two plays of that drive when he gained five and four yards to set up that third-and-1. Maybe the Giants should have just given him the damn ball considering he averaged 4.3 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns.

What’s the worst that could have happened? Well, the Giants already know the answer to that question.

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