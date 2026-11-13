The Cleveland Browns have an opportunity to make NFL history in Week 10, as they prepare to host the Houston Texans on Sunday, Nov. 15, with a chance to end a remarkable 59-year drought.

Cleveland has been perfect at home so far during the 2026 season, winning all three of its games at Huntington Bank Field. Another victory against Houston would give the Browns a 4-0 home record for the first time since 1963, per NFL researcher John Todd on X.

Remarkably, the 59-year wait is 25 years longer than any other comparable drought in NFL history, making Sunday’s matchup an opportunity for the franchise to accomplish something truly special. The Browns franchise was dormant from 1996 through 1998.

The Browns have already defeated the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens on their home field this season. However, Houston presents another challenge, particularly considering Cleveland’s most recent meeting with the Texans ended in a disappointing 45-14 loss during the 2023 wild-card playoffs. The Browns have won the past four regular-season meetings, however.

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Watson returns as Browns look to make history

Oct 25, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) scrambles against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to return under center after missing Week 9 with a concussion.

His return could provide a boost to a Cleveland offense that has struggled to find consistency throughout the season.

The Browns are averaging just 97.9 rushing yards per game, ranking 25th in the NFL. They are also 20th in passing yards per game at 210.4 and 24th in total offense with 307.8 yards per contest.

Ball security has also been an issue, with Cleveland recording eight lost fumbles and three interceptions.

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Defense could be key against Houston

Sep 27, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns former player Alex Mack breaks a guitar prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Fortunately for Cleveland, its defense has provided positives.

Although the Browns rank 27th against the run, allowing 130.6 rushing yards per game, they have been much stronger defending the pass. Cleveland ranks sixth in the NFL, surrendering just 201 passing yards per contest.

The defense has also generated 12 turnovers, including six interceptions and six forced fumbles.

At 5-4, Cleveland remains firmly in the AFC North race, sitting just one victory behind the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. Houston enters Week 10 with a 3-5 record.

A victory would not only move the Browns closer to the top of their division but also finally end a 59-year home-field drought. Cleveland hosts Houston at 1 p.m. ET Sunday on Fox and Fox One.

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