A former NHLstar and Stanley Cup champion has voiced his frustration with what he believes is a troubling trend across the NHL, as more players appear willing to request trades away from their current teams.

Erik Johnson, who spent 17 seasons in the league and won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022, made his feelings clear during an appearance on ESPN on Thursday, Nov. 12.

“I can’t stand these guys halfway through their contracts that they signed in good faith with their team, now bailing ship and wanting to go for greener pastures,” Johnson said, per ESPN on X.

His comments come amid several high-profile trade requests and rumors involving some of the league’s biggest names.

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Johnson recalls Duchene’s Colorado trade request

Apr 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Matt Duchene (95) looks on before the game between the Stars and the Wild in Game 5 of the first round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Johnson discussed a conversation he had with Dylan Larkin’s agent, Pat Brisson, who suggested there was plenty happening behind the scenes.

Brisson reportedly told Johnson there was “a lot bubbling under the surface, behind the scenes that the public doesn’t know about.”

Johnson also brought up his former Colorado teammate Matt Duchene, who plays for the Dallas Stars.

According to Johnson, Duchene requested a trade away from Colorado while the two were living together in 2016. Johnson recalled joining forces with Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon to approach Avalanche general manager Joe Sakic.

The three players reportedly told Sakic to get Duchene “out of here” because they felt he no longer wanted to be part of the solution in Colorado.

Duchene was eventually traded to the Ottawa Senators.

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Growing number of trade requests frustrates Johnson

Oct 10, 2026; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) looks on during warm-up before the game against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Johnson’s criticism comes during a season that has featured several notable trade situations.

Connor Hellebuyck was traded from the Winnipeg Jets to the New Jersey Devils earlier this season, while Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin, a former captain, continues to sit out after requesting a trade.

Tampa Bay Lightning star Nikita Kucherov also asked to leave the organization a couple of weeks ago.

Meanwhile, speculation surrounding Philadelphia Flyers forward Matvei Michkov has intensified this week, although both the player and the organization have denied the rumors.

Johnson, who has recently transitioned into an analyst role with ESPN, clearly believes players should show greater commitment to the contracts they sign.

With more trade speculation continuing to dominate NHL headlines, his comments could spark an interesting debate about player loyalty and control in today’s league.

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