Chicago Cubs superstar Pete Crow-Armstrong has officially cemented his place inMLBhistory after putting together one of the most remarkable individual seasons the game has ever seen.

The 24-year-old center fielder accomplished a historic combination of five achievements during the 2026 campaign, becoming the first player in MLB history to win the National League MVP Award, the Hank Aaron Award and a Platinum Glove while also recording at least 40 home runs and 40 stolen bases in the same season.

It was an extraordinary year for Crow-Armstrong, who has quickly established himself as one of baseball’s brightest young stars.

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Crow-Armstrong makes history with incredible season

Sep 19, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) at bat in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Crow-Armstrong was unanimously named National League MVP earlier this week, joining Shohei Ohtani, who won unanimously in 2024 and 2025, and Ronald Acuña Jr. in 2023 as the fourth consecutive unanimous winner.

He also became the first Cubs player to win the award unanimously and just the ninth player in franchise history to capture National League MVP honors.

His numbers help explain why the voting was so decisive.

Crow-Armstrong finished the regular season with 45 home runs and 41 stolen bases, becoming one of baseball’s most dangerous combinations of power and speed. His 45 home runs were tied with Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber for the MLB lead.

He also led the Majors with 119 runs scored while hitting .280 with a .372 on-base percentage.

His production didn’t stop there. Crow-Armstrong led the National League with a .570 slugging percentage and a .942 OPS. He also topped all of MLB with 84 extra-base hits and 357 total bases.

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Individual success despite Cubs’ disappointing finish

Sep 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (4) runs into home plate to score against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Despite Crow-Armstrong’s historic individual performance, the Cubs couldn’t turn their star’s remarkable season into a championship run.

Chicago finished second in the NL Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers, who eventually went on to capture the World Series title.

The Cubs’ postseason hopes also ended quickly after they were swept by the San Diego Padres in the National League Wild Card round.

Nevertheless, Crow-Armstrong’s 2026 campaign will be remembered as one of the greatest individual seasons in franchise history, and his unique combination of accomplishments has given baseball fans plenty of reasons to be excited about his future.

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