Every year, NBA franchises aggressively revamp their rosters through free agency. Teams on the cusp of contention sign players in an attempt to vault themselves into contender status, while established teams target depth to round out their benches. Each signing comes with a risk, as franchises assume players will produce at a similar level to years prior. Sometimes that risk pays off — but not for these three teams.

MORE:Warriors accomplish feat no NBA team has ever done

Mitchell Robinson, Boston Celtics (3-year, $47 million)

Oct 26, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Mitchell Robinson (4) reaches for a loose ball during the second half against the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Boston Celtics have long been searching for a reliable anchor to fill their glaring void at the center position. They thought they had solved the problem this offseason, signing Mitchell Robinson to a three-year, $47 million contract.

After opening the season as a starter in his first five games, Robinson was quickly moved to the bench. His minutes have decreased as well. The center is averaging just five points and five rebounds this season.

Boston brought Robinson in to address one of its biggest weaknesses, but his lack of production has left the Celtics searching for answers at the center position.

Coby White, Charlotte Hornets (3-year, $74 million)

Nov 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Charlotte Hornets shooting guard Coby White (3) looks to the basket during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

After joining Charlotte at the trade deadline last season, Coby White averaged 15 points, three rebounds and three assists while shooting 46% from the field and 39% from beyond the arc. Due to his production, Charlotte offered him a three-year, $74 million deal.

Despite receiving an increased role in Charlotte, White’s production has taken a significant step backward this season. He’s averaging just seven points, 3.8 assists, and two rebounds while shooting 23.7% from the field and an abysmal 10% from three.

White looks like one of the worst signings in the NBA this year.

Collin Gillespie, Phoenix Suns (4-year, $48 million)

Oct 16, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) dribbles down court against the Utah Jazz in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

After three seasons with the Suns, Collin Gillespie entered free agency. Last season, he started for Phoenix and averaged 12.7 points while shooting 40.1% from three. The Suns opted to bring Gillespie on a four-year, $ 48 million contract due to his three-point prowess.

This season, he has been nothing short of disappointing. The Villanova product is averaging just seven points while shooting a career-low 31.7% from the perimeter and just 33.3% from the field.

With three-point shooting being his primary responsibility, Gillespie’s inability to consistently knock down shots has made his signing difficult to justify.

— Enjoy free coverage of the top news & trending stories with The Big Lead Newsletter —