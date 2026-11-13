A CBS NFLanalyst has made a bold prediction about the NFC East that could surprise plenty of football fans, suggesting the Washington Commanders could emerge as division champions despite having plenty of ground to make up in the standings.

John Breech of CBS Sports believes Washington has put itself in a strong position to make a run at the division title following its dramatic 24-21 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.

“I think the Commanders positioned themselves really well for possibly stealing this division title,” Breech said Friday morning.

His prediction might raise some eyebrows, considering the Giants currently sit ahead of Washington in the NFC East standings. However, Thursday’s result could prove to be a significant turning point in the division race.

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Commanders give themselves a golden opportunity

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs (3) scores a touchdown during the second half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Washington’s victory was particularly important because it gave the Commanders the head-to-head tiebreaker over New York. The two teams previously played to a tie in Week 5, meaning Washington would finish ahead of the Giants if both clubs ended the regular season with identical records.

Breech also believes the Dallas Cowboys could find themselves finishing behind both Washington and New York. He suggested that if the Giants and Commanders can each reach eight victories, Dallas would need nine wins to finish above them.

The Commanders would have faced a much tougher challenge had they lost Thursday. A defeat would have left them four games behind the Giants, potentially making their division hopes extremely difficult to maintain.

Instead, quarterback Jayden Daniels delivered a crucial late-game response after throwing two interceptions in the fourth quarter. With just 57 seconds remaining, Daniels connected with Stefon Diggs for a 32-yard touchdown, securing the comeback victory.

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Washington still has work to do

Nov 12, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) throws the ball during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite the important win, Washington remains an underdog in the division race. The Commanders are now 3-5-1, while the Giants hold a 5-3-1 record.

That means Washington still has plenty of ground to cover if it wants to overtake New York and claim the NFC East crown.

The Commanders will have another opportunity to build momentum in Week 11 when they host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Breech’s prediction may seem ambitious, but Thursday’s dramatic victory has given Washington a reason to believe its division hopes are still alive.

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