The running back gets a line in the NFL box score. The guard who had to get his hips around a defensive tackle gets a pat on the helmet, if he’s lucky. Somewhere between those two things is the story of why a three-yard gain stays three yards one Sunday and turns into 30 the next.

Baltimore’s sputtering offense could cost its best runner the late handoffs he usually uses to make up for a slow start. Kansas City can turn its run threat into a steady diet of short throws. And Carolina can use extra tight ends to keep attacking a Saints interior that just lost 330 pounds.

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Derrick Henry finishes with fewer than 35 rushing yards against the Chargers

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry (22) rushes during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The Chargers can take carries away from Derrick Henry without spending four quarters beating him at the line. Bottle up the early handoffs, put Baltimore in third-and-long, and get off the field before Henry gets another crack at the front. The Ravens have scored 33 points across their last three games, and Henry finished with 45, 53 and 57 rushing yards in those losses. He still got 17 carries twice. Los Angeles has to cut off the next batch of handoffs, the ones that can turn a quiet night into a respectable box score.

Jacoby Brissett is slated to make his Ravens debut with Lamar Jackson on injured reserve. That takes Jackson’s keeper threat out of the equation and lets the Chargers squeeze Henry’s lanes until Brissett makes them back off. www.baltimoreravens.com The Chargers have been vulnerable to explosive runs, so one clean crease can wreck the whole thing. Their best chance is to make Baltimore throw before Henry gets enough tries to find it. Even a modest second-half lead can do that if the Ravens keep punting.

Kenneth Walker III catches 8 passes against the Falcons

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker III (9) looks on during warmups before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

A four-yard pass to Kenneth Walker III can do the same work as a handoff without sending him through the middle of the defensive line. Show the Falcons the run, let the linebackers step downhill and give Patrick Mahomes an easy throw when Walker slips out. Through Atlanta’s first eight games, opposing backfields drew 7.6 targets per game, nearly two more than the league average. Kansas City can push beyond that by calling screens and quick releases early, while the Falcons still have to respect Walker between the tackles.

Walker has caught exactly four passes in three straight games. The better clue is his six-catch afternoon against the Colts, when Mahomes looked his way ten times. That’s the volume Kansas City needs to find again. Emmett Johnson had as many targets as Walker in Denver, then drew none against the Jets while Walker ran 14 routes to his eight. Johnson can keep his place in the rotation. The Chiefs can get Walker there by designing a few more short throws for him early, while Atlanta still has to honor the handoff.

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Chuba Hubbard rushes for 175 yards against the Saints

Sep 20, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Saints traded Davon Godchaux on Monday, sending away a 330-pound defensive lineman who started five games for them this season. His departure gives the Panthers a spot to test with a line that’s been patched up itself. Torricelli Simpkins III played every snap in place of Damien Lewis against Denver, and Carolina leaned on its tight ends to help the blocking. Keep that extra help on the field, and Hubbard can press the interior, then take the cutback when the linebackers commit. A couple of those runs reaching the secondary changes the afternoon.

Hubbard played 89 percent of the snaps against Denver. He’s already carried 28 times in a game this season, and his career high is 153 yards. Carolina has reason to keep handing him the ball in a tight divisional game, even if Jonathon Brooks makes it back. New Orleans held Cleveland to 95 team rushing yards last week, so Hubbard still has to earn the first crease. If Carolina can keep giving him another look at it in the fourth quarter, he’ll have the chances to turn a handful of good runs into his best day as a pro.

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