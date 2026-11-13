Usman Nurmagomedov, the former Bellator lightweight champion and current PFL lightweight champion, has been sentenced to six months in prison in Abu Dhabi. Nurmagomedov is one of nine people convicted by the Abu Dhabi Criminal Court following a hotel brawl involving himself, UFC fighter Merab Dvalishvili and a number of other people, according to The National News.

Nurmagomedov, who was the one to start the melee because he had someone record the whole thing, was one of six people who received a prison sentence for “disturbing public security, causing panic and endangering lives.” They will also be deported once they are done serving that sentence and have been fined Dh300,000, which is approximately $81,000 in U.S. currency.

Dvalishvili was fined Dh50,000, which is about $13,000.

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Video of Usman Nurmagomedov-Merab Dvalishvili altercation

🚨😳 Ilia Topuria just released the footage of Usman Nurmagomedov and his crew jumping Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi https://t.co/flW6FRNpQ3 — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) November 11, 2026

As mentioned, someone from Nurmagomedov’s crew was filming the entire thing. You can see Nurmagomedov approached Dvalishvili from behind and started the confrontation. Nurmagomedov and Dvalishvili have history. Dvalishvili beat Usman’s brother, Umar, in a UFC bantamweight championship fight in January 2025. Dvalishvili had another run-in with one of the Nurmagomedov associates at another Real American Freestyle event over the summer.

The UFC fighter lost to Petr Yan at a UFC event in Abu Dhabi in October. He remained in the UAE and was scheduled to compete in another RAF event this weekend. Nurmagomedov was in town to support his brother.

Dana White reacts to Nurmagomedov-Dvalishvili incident

Dana White is asked about the Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili brawl: "It’s absolutely ridiculous and stupid. They’re all in jail. That is not a place to go f*ck around." https://t.co/4FlvbWIjYS — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) November 12, 2026

UFC president Dana White was asked about the incident at a press conference on Thursday and did not sound impressed. Nurmagomedov, who is undefeated in his career, hoped to sign with the UFC once his PFL contract expired, but that is officially on hold for the next six months.

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