The Week 10 fantasy football tight end rankings highlight the top players to consider for this week’s matchups. With consistency and touchdown opportunities especially important at the position, choosing the right starter can make a significant difference. These rankings break down the tight ends fantasy managers should prioritize when setting their lineups for Week 10.

MORE:Fantasy Football studs & duds Week 10 of 2026 NFL season

Top 10

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) reacts with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after scoring a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

10. Tyler Higbee/Colby Parkinson Rams:

This is the rarest of situations where two TEs crack this list. It takes an unusual situation, which is currently the case in Los Angeles. Both WRs, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, are on the IR, and there aren’t as many bodies for Matt Stafford to get the ball to. Both of his RBs and TEs will be more heavily involved in the game plan against the Cardinals this week. Higbee is the TE1 on the Rams and is currently 29th among TEs in receptions and yardage.

9. Sam LaPorta-Lions:

LaPorta should benefit this week with all the attention that will be focused on the Lions WRs. The Patriots don’t want to duplicate last week’s fiasco against the Packers and will look to neutralize Amon Ra St Brown and Jameson Williams. This will create openings for LaPorta all over the field.

8. Hunter Henry-Patriots:

Drake Maye and OC Josh McDaniels have to be getting gun shy. And HC Mike Vrabel has to be getting ticked off with all of Maye’s interceptions. The best way to stop a QB from throwing interceptions is with safe and short passes to a reliable receiver. Henry has been Maye’s security blanket over the last couple of years, and look for Maye to rely on him heavily in this game.

7. Trey McBride-Cardinals:

McBride is usually much higher on this list, but he’s facing a Rams team desperately in need of wins, and all of a sudden depleted on offense. They will need to rely on the defense and now have Myles Garrett back.

6. Darren Waller-Panthers:

Waller is in the top 20 in receiving yards and is tied at sixth in TDs, with four. After a hot start, the Panthers have now lost three straight. They have a divisional game that they really need to win to end the skid and maintain first place. They face a Saints team that can move the ball and sustain long drives. Waller will be heavily involved in this game plan.

Top 5

Oct 11, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

5. Tyler Warren-Colts:

Now that the smoke has cleared in Indianapolis and everyone knows their fate, the team can take a deep breath and relax. Warren is a solid TE with a strong connection to Daniel Jones. Warren is tied for fifth among TEs in receptions, and if he can find the end zone a bit more, he’ll enter that top tier. This week the Colts have a very winnable game against Miami, who rank 29th against the pass.

4. Mike Gesicki-Bengals:

After being completely neutralized last week, with only two catches and no TDs, Gesicki looks to bounce back against the Steelers. The fact is, Burrow has been throwing such a great deep ball to his WRs that he didn’t need to utilize Gesicki’s skill set. This week should be a bit of a slog, where Gesicki can be more involved in the offense. He is still tied with the most TDs among TEs.

3. Pat Freiermuth-Steelers:

And speaking of a slog…this is the kind of game Freiermuth thrives in. The Bengals don’t defend TEs very well, and against Aaron Rodgers, who is great at seeking out and finding the open guy, Freiermuth will be targeted more than the four he is averaging this year. Look for that number to double this week, and look for him to add to his four TDs.

2. Brock Bowers-Raiders:

This is low for Bowers, only being 3rd on this list. That is what losing Kirk Cousins does. And the fact that the Raiders are facing the Seahawks defense this week. Simply put, Bowers is the best young TE in the game…and this is the beginning of the rest of his career, with Fernando Mendoza. Raiders fans are hoping this is the next great QB/TE tandem in the league…and it will be. The young QB will look for his security blanket often, and Bowers stats should dip too badly.

1. George Kittle-49ers:

At age 33, Kittle is having a rebirth. Health is the most important factor. He’s staying on the field, and his stats are showing it. This week, he is facing a Dallas team that is often Jekyll and Hyde. No team has totally contained Kittle this season, as he’s averaging nearly seven targets a game. He’s third among TEs in yardage and one behind the league leaders in TDs.

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