The New York Giants suffered a frustrating 24-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday night to begin Week 10 in the NFL. Head coach John Harbaugh’s explanation for the final throws by J.J. McCarthy is raising questions.

With an opportunity to at least force overtime, the Giants couldn’t get the job done on their final possession. Harbaugh’s postgame comments about the play calls and Washington’s defensive approach may not do much to quiet the criticism.

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Harbaugh’s explanation for McCarthy’s final throws raises questions

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After the game, Harbaugh was asked to explain the final two throws by McCarthy. His response was brief.

“Zero blitzes, zero blitzes, and those are the routes that end up getting run,” Harbaugh said.

The explanation suggests the Giants were anticipating Washington’s all-out pressure and expected those routes to become available against the coverage. However, it also raises questions about the offensive approach in a critical situation.

New York had less than a minute remaining and needed to get into field-goal range to tie the game. Instead, McCarthy’s final attempts ended with an interception that sealed the Commanders’ victory.

It’s fair to point out that Washington’s defensive pressure played a significant role in the outcome. However, Harbaugh’s response doesn’t exactly provide much accountability for the routes being called or the decisions made on the final possession. The Giants needed a more effective answer against the zero blitz, and they didn’t find one.

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J.J. McCarthy takes responsibility after costly ending

New York Giants quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

McCarthy had a productive night overall, completing 23 of 36 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown. His 66-yard touchdown connection with Isaiah Likely gave the Giants a fourth-quarter lead, but the offense couldn’t finish the job.

McCarthy also acknowledged that he could have handled the final sequence differently. When asked about his thought process, he explained that he wanted to give his playmakers an opportunity to make a play against the pressure.

“I’m sure you could look at the tape, and we’re gonna be sitting there disappointed. What if, could’ve done this,” McCarthy said. “Could have bought more time with a little bit more depth. But at the end of the day the thought process was, give it to one of my guys and have them go make a play.”

Harbaugh praised McCarthy’s overall performance after the loss, saying he thought the quarterback played very well. That makes his explanation about the final throws particularly interesting. If the quarterback played well and the defense was bringing zero blitzes, the offensive approach and play design deserve scrutiny as well.

The Giants remain in a position to win the NFC East, but Thursday night’s loss was a missed opportunity.

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