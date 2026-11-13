A Sunday spent watching NFL quarterbacks is a terrible way to learn cause and effect. The same step up in the pocket can buy a deep throw, a sprint past the sticks, or a face full of defensive tackle. Everybody knows what the play was supposed to be. The good stuff starts when it changes.

Two receivers who already gave Pittsburgh trouble can turn quick throws into chunks and make the Steelers defend the whole field. A scramble lane in Dallas and a carry from the 1-yard line offer two different ways for a passer to do damage on foot. In Green Bay, the same pressure look can produce two different rushers.

MORE:7 NFL teams with best chance to win Super Bowl LXI entering Week 10

Jordan Love takes 5 sacks against the Vikings

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) throws a pass during the second quarter of their game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 18, 2026 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Brian Flores can show Green Bay the same front twice and make the line sort out two different rushes. The defender Jordan Love expects to come can drop into the window where he wants to throw. Somebody else gets a head start while Love moves to his next read. That’s a nasty problem if starting center Sean Rhyan is still limited or sidelined by the ankle injury that kept him out against New England. A clean protection call matters as much as a clean block when Minnesota crowds the interior gaps.

Love threw for 387 yards in the opener against the Vikings and still took four sacks. Even in last week’s blowout of New England, he took three on a day when he needed only 29 pass attempts. Minnesota has 29 sacks through eight games and got Josh Allen four times Monday night. Love can hit Christian Watson or Matthew Golden over the top when Green Bay sorts out the pressure. On the next third-and-long, Flores can give him the same picture and a different problem.

Joe Burrow throws for 400 yards against the Steelers

Oct 11, 2026; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws the ball against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Make T.J. Watt chase the ball before asking the tackles to hold him off. Joe Burrow can feed Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on quick breaks, let them work after the catch, and pick his spots to push the ball downfield. The two receivers combined for 15 catches and 188 yards in the first meeting, and Pittsburgh sacked Burrow just once. The Steelers have 26 sacks in eight games, so that last part matters. If Cincinnati can buy Burrow time on a few deeper drops, Pittsburgh has to account for a receiver who can hurt it on either side of the formation.

Burrow threw for 282 yards on 37 attempts in that 30-27 loss. The rematch has both teams at 6-2, and a tight fourth quarter would give him time to build on that kind of start. He went for 428 against Jacksonville in a loss and 462 against Tennessee in a win. Both games kept the ball in his hands late. Sunday night has the makings of another one.

MORE:Top 10 NFL teams: Rankings updated after trade deadline

Brock Purdy rushes for 50 yards and scores a rushing touchdown against the Cowboys

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

On third-and-15 against the Raiders, Brock Purdy ran for the first down. Later, he scored from the 1. Put those plays side by side, and you can see how he gets both halves of this call in Dallas. On a deeper drop, Christian McCaffrey releasing out of the backfield can pull a linebacker a step away from an escape lane. Purdy can take that opening before the rush closes it. Down at the goal line, the threat of a McCaffrey handoff can buy Purdy the one yard he needs.

Dallas gave up 231 rushing yards to quarterbacks through Week 8, the most in the league over that stretch, and only one rushing touchdown to the position. Purdy’s own season high is the 40 he gained on seven carries against Las Vegas. He had 10 carries against Denver and managed 29 yards, so piling up little runs is a lousy way to get there. Give him one clear lane with the coverage running away from him and the math changes fast.

— Enjoy free coverage of the top news & trending stories with The Big Lead Newsletter —