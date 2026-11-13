Week 10 of the NFL season features several important matchups, including divisional battles and games with significant playoff implications. From Detroit’s matchup with New England to the 49ers visiting Dallas, there are plenty of opportunities for teams to make a statement. Here are the picks for each game winner and score predictions for all 12 Sunday games.

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Patriots at Lions

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Score prediction: Lions win 30-20

Detroit enters this matchup averaging 27.8 points and 379.8 total yards per game, ranking fifth in both categories. The Lions have also won four consecutive games. New England’s defense has allowed 328.6 yards per game, while the Patriots have struggled with turnovers, averaging 2.1 giveaways per contest. Detroit’s offensive firepower should be the difference.

Chiefs at Falcons

Nov 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Score prediction: Chiefs win 27-23

Kansas City ranks second in the NFL with 384.1 total yards per game and has averaged 25.3 points. The Chiefs also have one of the league’s best defenses, allowing just 17.9 points per game, the third-fewest in the NFL. Atlanta averages only 20.9 points per game and has lost three of its last four games. Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City’s defense provide the advantage.

Texans at Browns

Oct 25, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) attempts a pass during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Score prediction: Texans win 27-20

Houston’s offense has averaged 33 points over its last three games and is coming off a five-touchdown performance from C.J. Stroud against the Chargers. The Texans average 26.1 points per game overall, while Cleveland ranks 29th in scoring at 17.9. The Browns also allow 4.2 sacks per game, the most in the NFL. Houston’s pass rush should create problems.

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Vikings at Packers

Nov 8, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the New England Patriots in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Score prediction: Packers win 24-23

Minnesota has one of the NFL’s best defenses, allowing just 14.5 points per game, but its offense has struggled considerably. The Vikings average only 18.3 points per game and have scored just 12.3 per contest over their last three. That should improve over time now that Kirk Cousins is the QB, but it shouldn’t be expected right away. Green Bay, meanwhile, has averaged 29.7 points over its last three games. The Packers also rank second in takeaways with 19, giving them an opportunity to create a critical turnover.

Dolphins at Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 6. Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Score prediction: Colts win 20-16

Neither offense has been particularly productive, but Indianapolis has a slight advantage playing at home. The Colts average 20.4 points per game compared to Miami’s 15.8, which ranks 31st in the NFL. Miami has also struggled to generate consistent offense on the road, averaging 16 points per game away from home. Expect a lower-scoring contest, with Indianapolis doing enough to secure the victory. Miami is starting a new QB, and the Colts traded away their top WRs, making this game even more likely to be low-scoring.

Panthers at Saints

Oct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) carries the ball for no gain during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Score prediction: Saints win 27-24

Carolina has averaged just 17.7 points over its last three games, while New Orleans has averaged 22.3 during that same stretch. The Panthers have also allowed 32 points per game over their last three contests. The Saints are coming off an overtime victory against Cleveland and have an opportunity to build momentum at home. This should be competitive, but New Orleans gets the edge.

Bills at Jets

Oct 18, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) throws in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Trim-Imagn Images

Score prediction: Bills win 34-20

Buffalo has the NFL’s highest-scoring offense, averaging 32 points per game while generating 386.4 total yards per contest. The Jets have lost four consecutive games and are allowing 24.8 points per game. New York has been particularly vulnerable recently, surrendering 33.7 points per game over its last three. Josh Allen and the Bills should have enough offensive firepower to pull away.

Jaguars at Titans

Oct 11, 2026; Tottenham, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after a call during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Score prediction: Jaguars win 31-17

Jacksonville enters Week 10 with a 6-2 record and one of the most productive offenses in the NFL, averaging 28.6 points per game. The Jaguars also rank second in scoring defense, allowing just 15.1 points per contest. Tennessee has struggled offensively, averaging 18 points per game, and owns a 1-7 record. Jacksonville’s advantages on both sides of the football make this a difficult matchup for the Titans.

Seahawks at Raiders

Oct 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Score prediction: Seahawks win 23-13

Seattle has the NFL’s top-ranked defense in total yards allowed, surrendering just 244.2 yards per game. The Seahawks are also allowing only 18 points per contest. Las Vegas has struggled defensively, ranking last in the league in both points allowed per game (29.8) and total yards allowed (385.4). With Fernando Mendoza making his first start, Seattle’s defense could make life difficult for the Raiders quarterback.

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Rams at Cardinals

Oct 25, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws a pass during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Brytus-Imagn Images

Score prediction: Rams win 24-16

The Rams have a significant defensive advantage, allowing 20.1 points per game compared to Arizona’s 28.3. Los Angeles also averages 379.8 total yards per game, fourth-best in the NFL. The Cardinals have struggled at home, averaging just 14.7 points per game in their own stadium. Even with injuries affecting the Rams’ receiving corps, their overall offensive production and defensive advantage should be enough.

49ers at Cowboys

Oct 19, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass during the first quarter Washington Commanders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Score prediction: 49ers win 34-27

San Francisco ranks third in scoring, averaging 29.4 points per game, and has generated 376.8 total yards per contest. The 49ers also rank sixth in scoring defense, allowing 19.5 points per game. Dallas has a productive offense of its own, averaging 27.3 points, but its defense has surrendered 26.2 points and 372.7 yards per game. San Francisco should be able to exploit that weakness.

Steelers at Bengals

Oct 25, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Score prediction: Bengals win 27-23

Cincinnati has one of the most explosive offenses in football, averaging 30 points per game, second-best in the NFL. The Bengals have been even better recently, averaging 37.3 points over their last three contests. Pittsburgh presents a difficult challenge with a defense allowing just 18 points per game, fourth-best in the league. However, Cincinnati’s offensive production at home gives the Bengals a slight edge in what should be a close divisional battle.

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