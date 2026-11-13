Cade Cunningham has traditionally not been one of the first few names that come up when NBA fans start talking about potential MVP candidates. It’s probably time to change this considering how exceptional the Detroit Pistons star is night after night.

Cunningham has improved in each of his six professional seasons. Last year saw the Oklahoma State product lead Detroit to the No. 1 seed in the East, which was good enough to earn him a fifth-place finish in the MVP voting. Early returns on 2026-27 are looking good as Cunningham is on track to have his best year yet shooting the basketball and protecting it.

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Cunningham’s electric performance

The Pistons are now 8-3 after Cunningham made league history in Thursday night’s 144-140 double overtime win over the Washington Wizard. His box score is a ridiculous read. Fifty-two points and 11 assists without a turnover.

Cunningham is the first player since at least 1977-78 to pull this off. And you have to love stats like this where the before-times simply cannot be accounted for. Who knows how many players did it before they started keeping track? It’s better if we don’t.

To state the obvious, the most impressive part of Cunningham’s performance is the zero turnovers. Yes, the 52 points are really nice especially on clean 16-of-25 shooting. But to handle the ball so much over 48 minutes of action without once giving it up to the other team is special. The rest of the Pistons should be commended for their ability to hang onto Cunningham’s passes as well.

Nov 9, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) dunks in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

ESPN pulled together a few more nuggets about the special night for Cunningham:

• He became the fifth player with a 50-point double-double and zero turnovers in a game since 1977-78, joining Michael Jordan (twice), Moses Malone, Carmelo Anthony and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

• He became the third Pistons player with a 50-point double-double, joining Yardley (twice in 1957-58) and Blake Griffin (2018-19).

• He scored 30 points in the fourth quarter and overtime, the most by a Pistons player in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98).

Look, we are only in mid-November. The NBA season is going to twist and turn thousands of times before it finishes. But it’s probably time to consider Cunningham alongside virtually every other player in the league. Because if they’re better, it’s by a small margin. A margin that could be shrinking.