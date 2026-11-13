Sam Hartman may be on the bench for the Washington Commanders, but he’s going to start on “The Bachelor.” The Commanders’ backup quarterback is set to star in the upcoming 30th season of the hit ABC reality dating competition, the network announced on Friday, Nov. 13.

In an interview on “Good Morning America,” Hartman said he is “excited but also very nervous.” He also said he has “a tough time holding conversation with one girl. Thirty is going to be pretty tough.”

Hartman went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2024 and has been with the Commanders ever since. He was most recently signed to Washington’s practice squad in September.

Hartman is the third football player to take on the role of “The Bachelor.” Jesse Palmer was “The Bachelor” in 2004 during the show’s fifth season. He parlayed that into a television career. Colton Underwood spent some time on NFL practice squads before joining the cast of the 14th season of “The Bachelorette.” He then appeared on “Bachelor in Paradise” and landed the main role on the 23rd season of “The Bachelor.”

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Sam Hartman’s draft combine highlights

The moment you’ve been waiting for. The @sam_hartman10 slo-mo. 📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork 📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/TlT08SJeFR — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024

Before Notre Dame, Hartman spent five years at Wake Forest, where he threw for 12,967 yards and 110 touchdowns in 48 games. He turned heads at the NFL draft combine with his amazing hair and well-kempt beard which led Rich Eisen to make a reference to the Hallmark Channel. It also inspired the NFL’s official X account to post a slow-motion version of his 4.80 40-yard dash.

Hartman’s season will premiere on Sunday, March 21, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. This will be the first season “The Bachelor” is airing on Sundays, which is fitting with an NFL quarterback involved. Clearly this is a young man who was destined to be on television, even if Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota continue to stand in his way.

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