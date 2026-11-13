Newly-acquired Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins headlines a midseason fantasy football all-boom team built from cheap draft picks who’ve turned late-round prices into weekly starters through Week 9, including a Tampa Bay defense ranked in the mid-20s before Week 1.

Cousins went off the board as QB31 and has delivered the fifth-most quarterback points (half-PPR scoring from FantasyPros used throughout), and Las Vegas traded him to Minnesota on Tuesday for a 2027 third-round pick.

These bargains offset the stars on our midseason all-disappointment team, where Justin Herbert and Justin Jefferson sank lineups that spent early picks on them.

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Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

Oct 29, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) gets pressure from Green Bay Packers linebacker Kenny Clark (97) | Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Cousins scored at least 13.7 points in all nine starts, topped 20 points five times and cleared 15 in eight of them. He threw for 2,340 yards with 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions for the Raiders, who went 4-5 and handed the job to No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza after the deal.

The 38-year-old now reunites with Kevin O’Connell and a receiving room led by Jefferson. Minnesota made the move after Carson Wentz completed 8 of 25 passes with two interceptions in a Monday night loss to Buffalo, a trade that puts the Vikings in Super Bowl-or-bust mode.

MORE:Week 10 QB fantasy football start-sit: Cousins, Lock, Love, G. Smith

RBs Bucky Irving and Chuba Hubbard

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving (7) runs against the Carolina Panthers | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving has climbed from RB21 to RB5 with four games above 20 points. He ran for a career-high 170 yards in a Week 8 win over Atlanta, then added 97 rushing yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 loss in Chicago. He’s scored 23.5, 21.0 and 26.5 points over his last three games.

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard was drafted as RB35 after Rico Dowdle left for Pittsburgh. He’s averaging 16.7 points per game. The former Oklahoma State star reached double figures in seven of eight games, including a 28-carry, 120-yard outing with a touchdown in a win at Philadelphia.

MORE:Week 10 fantasy football RB start/sit: Allgeier, Charbonnet, Estime, White

WRs Christian Watson and Matthew Golden

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) celebrates a touchdown reception against the Carolina Panthers | Wm. Glasheen USA Today Network via IMAGN Images

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson jumped from WR29 to WR3 and set a career high with 171 receiving yards plus a touchdown in a Week 9 win at New England. He has 49 catches for 879 yards and seven touchdowns, with three games above 26 points.

Teammate Matthew Golden made the biggest leap on this list, from WR48 to WR5. Green Bay’s second-year wideout has 53 catches for 783 yards and five touchdowns, and he scored at least 10 points in seven of nine games. He also caught Jordan Love’s 100th career touchdown pass against the Patriots. “It’s hard to stop two guys who can run all the routes and stretch the field like that,” Watson said in October.

MORE:NFC power rankings NFL Week 10: 49ers and Bears hold, Packers rise, Vikings tumble

Isaiah Likely, TE, New York Giants

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely (9) warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely went from TE12 to TE3 after leaving Baltimore to reunite with coach John Harbaugh. He has 105.8 points in eight games with three 20-point performances, including 11 catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 5 tie with Washington.

The Coastal Carolina product leads the Giants with six receiving touchdowns, and he scored their only touchdown in a 19-11 Week 9 win at Philadelphia. Only Trey McBride and Brock Bowers have topped his 13.2 points per game among tight ends.

MORE:Week 10 fantasy football TE start-sit: Henry, Hockenson, Kraft, Waller decisions

K Spencer Shrader and Buccaneers DST

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Rueben Bain Jr. (3) celebrates with linebacker Josiah Trotter (45) after a sack during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Indianapolis Colts kicker Spencer Shrader tore his ACL and MCL in October 2025. Then beat out Blake Grupe for the job in training camp. He leads all kickers with 106 points, making 22 of 24 field goals with eight makes from 50-plus yards. He went 3 for 3 from 47, 59 and 50 yards in a Week 9 loss to Dallas.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lead all defenses with 91 points. Todd Bowles’ unit intercepted Michael Penix Jr. four times in the win over Atlanta. They forced five turnovers, including four Caleb Williams interceptions, in the loss at Chicago. Tampa Bay lost safety Antoine Winfield Jr. to an ankle injury against the Bears. The defense enters its Week 10 bye with 56 points over its last three games.

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