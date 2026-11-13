Fantasy football managers are keeping a close eye on several notable NFL injuries heading into Week 10. Thursday’s practice reports provided updates on multiple wide receivers and running backs, including A.J. Brown, Garrett Wilson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Bhayshul Tuten.

While some players are making progress, others remain limited or are still unable to participate. Here is the latest on seven key fantasy football players following Thursday’s practice sessions.

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A.J. Brown, Garrett Wilson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, George Pickens updates

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

A.J. Brown (ankle/knee)

Brown remained a limited participant on Thursday’s injury report as he continues dealing with ankle and knee issues. His practice participation is worth monitoring heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions. Fantasy managers will want to see whether he can increase his workload before the Patriots make a final decision on his availability.

Garrett Wilson (concussion)

Wilson practiced Thursday for the second consecutive day, an encouraging development as he works through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Returning to the practice field is a positive step, but his status will depend on his continued progress through the necessary steps before Sunday’s game.

Amon-Ra St. Brown (ribs)

St. Brown remained limited on Thursday with a rib injury. The Lions wide receiver has not yet returned to full participation, making Friday’s practice report important. His availability will be a significant storyline for fantasy managers ahead of Detroit’s matchup against New England.

George Pickens (hamstring)

Pickens was suited up and participating in Thursday’s practice session. His return to the field is a positive sign after dealing with a hamstring injury. Continued participation should provide a clearer indication of whether he will be ready for Sunday’s game.

Bhayshul Tuten, Mike Evans and Rhamondre Stevenson updates

Nov 1, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball against the Indianapolis Colts at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images

Bhayshul Tuten (ankle/foot)

Tuten remained listed as a non-participant on Thursday’s injury report. The Jaguars running back has now missed another practice as he deals with ankle and foot issues. His lack of participation puts his availability for Week 10 in question, and fantasy managers should monitor his status closely.

Mike Evans (Achilles)

Evans was not present during the portion of Thursday’s practice open to the media. That does not necessarily confirm his official practice status, but it is another development to monitor as the Buccaneers prepare for their Week 10 matchup. His availability will be important for fantasy managers evaluating their wide receiver options.

Rhamondre Stevenson (knee)

Stevenson was upgraded to a limited participant on Thursday’s practice report. The change represents progress after his previous practice absence, although he has not yet returned to full participation. Fantasy managers will need to monitor his practice status and any further updates before making a decision on whether to include him in their Week 10 lineups.

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