The Toronto Blue Jays are emerging as a team to watch in the race to sign Tarik Skubal, and MLB insider Ken Rosenthal believes they should not be overlooked. While the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have received plenty of attention, Toronto is making a serious push to meet with the two-time American League Cy Young Award winner as he explores his options in free agency.

Rosenthal made his stance clear, saying the Blue Jays “absolutely have to be taken seriously” in the Skubal sweepstakes.

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Blue Jays emerging as serious contender for Tarik Skubal

Oct 11, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) reacts during the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game one of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Toronto is reportedly among the teams scheduled to meet with Skubal next week in California. The Mets, Dodgers and San Diego Padres are also expected to meet with the left-hander, while at least two other teams could be involved in the sweepstakes.

Rosenthal believes the Blue Jays could have an advantage if Skubal is looking for a longer-term contract. He pointed to Toronto’s willingness to offer Kyle Tucker a 10-year deal last offseason as evidence that the organization could be comfortable making a significant long-term commitment.

That could become an important factor in negotiations, particularly with uncertainty surrounding the next collective bargaining agreement. Rosenthal suggested the Dodgers might prefer a shorter deal with a higher annual salary, potentially creating an opportunity for Toronto if Skubal prioritizes contract length.

The Blue Jays have already demonstrated a willingness to spend aggressively, including their $500 million extension with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the seven-year, $210 million contract they gave starting pitcher Dylan Cease.

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Tigers pitcher Tarik Skubal celebrates striking out Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh I the sixth inning of ALDS Game 5 at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Friday, Oct. 10, 2025. Credit: © Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are reasons for the Blue Jays to pursue a pitcher of Skubal’s caliber. The 29-year-old remains one of baseball’s premier starting pitchers, even after an injury interrupted his 2026 season. He finished the year with a 2.72 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, and 186 strikeouts across 26 starts with the Tigers and Dodgers.

Toronto finished the 2026 season with a 79-83 record and will be looking to make significant improvements this offseason. Adding Skubal alongside Cease would give the Blue Jays a formidable top of the rotation.

The Mets and Dodgers may still be viewed as leading contenders, but Toronto has the financial resources and apparent willingness to compete for the biggest names in free agency. Rosenthal’s comments suggest the Blue Jays should be considered a legitimate threat as the Skubal sweepstakes develops.



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