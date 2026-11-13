The 2026-27 women’s college basketball season has started, and fans already have some big dates to remember. The early schedule is full of tough road games and matchups between the best teams in the country. Few of these games will shake up the rankings; the rest will help decide who gets the best spots in the NCAA Tournament.

Keep an eye on teams like South Carolina, UConn, UCLA, USC, Texas and Michigan. They all play a lot of tough games against other top schools. Watching them now will show us who can really handle the pressure before March gets here.

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There is also a huge change to the tournament this year. The NCAA tournament has grown from 68 to 76 teams. This means more schools get a shot at winning the championship. But because of the extra opening games, the path to the title will be a little longer for some teams.

From the first big tests to the end of the regular season, here are five important parts of the schedule every women’s basketball fan should watch.

5. Expanded March Madness (March 17-April 4)

South Carolina’s Jordan Lee in action with Maryland’s Trinity Jones during a women’s college basketball game at Adidas Arena. Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The biggest change to this season’s calendar comes during March Madness. The NCAA announced the addition of eight additional at-large teams to the NCAA Tournament in May 2026.

The tournament begins on March 17, with the opening round. Teams will then fight to reach the traditional Round of 64. This change makes the selection process more interesting. Programs that previously sat outside the tournament field may now have a better chance of earning a place.

However, the expanded format adds more games to the opening stage. Teams that enter through this round will need to win before reaching the Round of 64. That makes depth and player availability even more important.

The season will conclude with the national title game on April 4 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio. Fans should keep the entire postseason window free, especially with more teams involved this year.

4. Big Ten’s West Coast swing (Jan. 30-Feb. 7)

Michigan Wolverines guard Olivia Olson (1) drives against USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) during the first half of the 2025 Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The Big Ten’s schedule will bring Michigan to Los Angeles for two major road games. The No. 2 Wolverines will visit No. 3 USC on Jan. 30. Their next major test comes against No. 10 UCLA on Feb. 2.

Playing two top-10 opponents within 72 hours is a difficult assignment. Michigan will have little time to recover between these games. Both contests could also have a major impact on the conference standings and NCAA Tournament seeding.

UCLA will enter this stretch with a strong record against its Big Ten rivals. The Bruins won both the regular-season and tournament titles last season. They also defeated Michigan 69-66 and USC 73-50 in their previous meetings.

That gives both Los Angeles programs a chance to defend their home courts. Michigan, meanwhile, will need strong performances in both games to maintain its position among the country’s top teams.

3. SEC turf war (Jan. 3 and Feb. 4)

Texas Longhorns forward Madison Booker (35) makes a lay up against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half of the SEC Tournament final at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

South Carolina faces two major road challenges during the SEC schedule. The No. 1 Gamecocks visit the No. 6 Texas Longhorns on Jan. 3 before traveling to face the No. 8 Vanderbilt Commodores on Feb. 4.

The Texas matchup deserves special attention. The Longhorns have built a strong home record at the Moody Center. They entered the season with a program-record 44-game home winning streak and a 69-5 overall record at the venue.

Texas also knows how to beat South Carolina. The Longhorns defeated the Gamecocks 78-61 in the 2026 SEC Tournament final. That result gives them confidence ahead of another meeting.

South Carolina will have to deal with a difficult environment and a team that has already beaten it on a big stage. The Vanderbilt trip will bring another tough test. Both games could play a major role in deciding the SEC regular-season title.

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2. Players Era Showcase (Dec. 19-20)

Notre Dame guard Maya Gin during a NCAA women’s basketball game against Detroit Mercy at Purcell Pavilion. Credit: Imagn Images

The Players Era Women’s Basketball Showcase in Las Vegas will be one of the biggest events before the holidays. The games will take place at Michelob Ultra Arena across Dec. 19 and 20.

The schedule includes four important matchups:

UCLA vs. South Carolina on Dec. 19.

Duke vs. Texas on Dec. 19.

Texas vs. UCLA on Dec. 20.

Notre Dame vs. South Carolina on Dec. 20.

Three of the four teams from the 2026 Final Four will take part in the event. The biggest attraction is the meeting between No. 10 UCLA and No. 1 South Carolina.

UCLA will enter that game with plenty of confidence. The Bruins defeated South Carolina 79-51 in last season’s national championship game. That victory secured their 31st consecutive win and the national title.

Texas will also have something to prove against UCLA. The Longhorns lost 51-44 to the Bruins in last year’s Final Four semifinal. That meeting offers another chance to settle that contest.

1. Early-season barometer (Nov. 15)

Nov 2, 2026; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Kayleigh Heckel (9) and forward Sarah Strong (21) warm up before the start of the game against the Cornell Big Red at PeoplesBank Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Sunday, Nov. 15 brings two important matchups that could quickly change the national conversation. No. 3 USC will face No. 1 South Carolina in Greenville, S.C. Meanwhile, No. 4 UConn will take on No. 7 Louisville.

These games will give fans an early look at how the top teams handle serious competition. Preseason rankings can create expectations, but results against elite opponents offer a better measure of a team’s strength.

UConn has already faced three major tests during its opening week. The Huskies lost 77-66 to then-No. 5 Michigan on Nov. 5. They responded with a 91-79 victory over No. 10 Iowa on Nov. 8 and rolled over No. 17 Ohio State 87-55 on the road on Nov. 12.

That split gives UConn some valuable experience before meeting Louisville. USC and South Carolina will have an equally important opportunity to make a statement. Their neutral-court clash could help establish the early order at the top of the AP poll.

For fans, Nov. 15 is an ideal starting point for tracking the national title race.

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