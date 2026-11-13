There’s a particular sound a football makes when it hits the turf with nobody around it. For about half a second, the NFL becomes a schoolyard game, and everyone has the same job. Then somebody picks it up, the stadium changes volume, and a perfectly normal Sunday gets weird.

This week, a goal-line back can turn a handoff threat into a touchdown catch. In Munich, quick throws can beat the rush and set up a receiver to pile up yards after the catch. And in Arizona, one clean shot at the throwing arm could leave an edge rusher with a short trip to the end zone.

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Amon-Ra St. Brown reaches 13 catches and 150 receiving yards against the Patriots

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

On third-and-8 in Miami, Detroit threw Amon-Ra St. Brown a quick screen and got 17 yards. That’s a play worth packing for Munich. New England has 25 sacks, and Jared Goff can make its rush run a few extra steps for nothing by finding St. Brown on quick in-breakers and screens. Let Jameson Williams stretch the coverage while St. Brown works underneath. If a defender takes a bad angle on two or three of those catches, the short game can do real damage.

Even with a rib injury limiting him in practice last week, St. Brown caught eight of his 10 targets on a day Goff threw just 25 passes. New England, meanwhile, gave up 10 catches and 164 yards to Matthew Golden in the same game Christian Watson went for 171. If the Patriots’ offense keeps Detroit throwing into the fourth quarter, Goff has a reason to keep coming back to St. Brown. He caught 13 for 164 against the Rams last December, and the Lions can get him there again while keeping the ball moving out of Goff’s hands.

Christian McCaffrey scores 2 rushing touchdowns and catches a touchdown pass against the Cowboys

Nov 8, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Dallas has allowed opposing running backs 4.77 yards per carry through nine games. Inside the 5, the Cowboys get the version of San Francisco’s offense most likely to hand the ball to Christian McCaffrey. He’s taken 67% of the 49ers’ carries from that range, compared with 44% overall. He’s already run for two scores against both Miami and Washington. Brock Purdy can take one himself, as he did from the 1 against the Raiders, but McCaffrey gets first crack more often than anybody else.

The catch can come from farther out. McCaffrey scored from the 1 on the ground last week and caught a 12-yard touchdown from Purdy. Dallas has given up the eighth-fewest receiving yards per game to backs, so the 49ers have reason to pick their spot. Show the same backfield look that got McCaffrey those short carries, sell the handoff and let him slip into the flat while a linebacker is still stepping toward the line.

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Myles Garrett forces a fumble on a sack and returns it for a touchdown against the Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams defensive end Myles Garrett (95) Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Arizona gave up three sacks in Seattle, and the hit that hurt Gardner Minshew II’s throwing arm came as he tried to release the ball. The Cardinals are already down left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. for the season. They can use Trey McBride for quick outlets or give the tackles chip help, but Aaron Donald can draw extra attention inside and leave Myles Garrett one-on-one off the edge. One longer dropback with Arizona pinned deep would give Garrett a shot at the ball and a short trip to the end zone if he knocks it loose.

Garrett needed just 37 defensive snaps in his return from knee surgery to sack Jayden Daniels three times and force a fumble. He’s finished the whole play before, too. Against Baltimore in 2021, he stripped Tyler Huntley, picked up the ball himself and ran it in from 15 yards out. Arizona put the ball on the ground twice in Seattle and recovered both. This time, the bounce goes to the guy who knocked it loose.

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