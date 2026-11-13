It has been quite the year for WNBA superstar Angel Reese. After being traded to the Atlanta Dream before the start of the 2026 season, Reese helped lead the team to the WNBA Finals, where they ultimately fell to Gabby Williams and the Golden State Valkyries.

While the team fell short, Reese added to her individual accolades by winning the league’s Defensive Player of the Year award while earning WNBA All-Defensive First Team and All-WNBA Second Team honors.

Now that the season is over, Reese is enjoying some time away from the court and has been popping up at high-profile events. Most recently, Reese has been making the rounds in Los Angeles.

After popping up at The Hunting Wives season 2 premiere, Reese pulled up to the 2026 GQ Men of the Year party and was once again turning heads in her signature style.

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Angel Reese Stuns In All-Black Red Carpet Look

The party was held at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles and Reese delivered with a black, high-slit dress. Fans on social media were eating it up.

“Angel Reese knows how to make an entrance! She looks absolutely stunning,” one fan wrote. Another added, “I love that even at like 8 feet tall she’s still so feminine and sexy.”

MORE: WNBA media grifters ripped for ignoring Angel Reese’s incredible Finals run

Before rocking the elegant, all-black look, Reese hit the red carpet in a more floral, pink and white dress that would make Barbie proud.

You can always count on Angel Reese to serve the looks.

Now, we’ll just have to see where Reese will pop up next as she enjoys some free time before ramping up again with her preparations for next season.

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