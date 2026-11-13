The Detroit Tigers are showing interest in former Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shōta Imanaga as they explore options to strengthen their rotation in MLB free agency.

Imanaga has put together three solid seasons with the Cubs, including an All-Star campaign during his first year in the majors in 2024. Detroit is among the teams reportedly keeping an eye on the left-hander as the offseason market begins to take shape.

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Tigers showing interest in Shōta Imanaga

Apr 21, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) throws during the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, the Tigers are among the teams that have expressed interest in Imanaga. Detroit is evaluating multiple free-agent starting pitchers as it looks to improve its rotation ahead of the 2027 season.

Imanaga officially became a free agent on October 29 after spending the first three seasons of his MLB career with the Cubs. The 33-year-old has established himself as a dependable option in Chicago, and his experience could make him an appealing addition for a Tigers team looking to add another established starter.

His 2026 performance gives interested clubs plenty to consider. Imanaga finished the season with an 11-10 record, a 3.77 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP across 32 starts. He also recorded 174 strikeouts over 174 1/3 innings, showing his ability to provide consistent innings throughout a season.

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Former Cubs All-Star has been productive in MLB

Apr 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) reacts after the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Imanaga made an immediate impact after arriving in MLB, earning an All-Star selection during his rookie season in 2024. He also earned a spot on the All-MLB Second Team that year, establishing himself as one of the league’s notable new starting pitchers.

The left-hander has continued to give the Cubs valuable production over the following two seasons, making him an intriguing free-agent option for teams searching for rotation help.

There is one potential concern for clubs evaluating Imanaga. He surrendered a career-high 35 home runs during the 2026 season, something teams will likely examine when considering how he might fit into their ballpark and pitching environment.

For Detroit, the interest is worth monitoring as the Tigers explore multiple starting-pitching options. Imanaga’s track record, left-handed delivery, and experience could make him a meaningful addition, but there is no indication that an agreement is close. The Tigers are one of several teams expected to evaluate the available pitching market this offseason.





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