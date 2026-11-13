Trevor Lawrence, Ollie Gordon II, Zay Flowers and Tyler Warren have each had recent quiet fantasy weeks in a row. That gives fantasy football managers a chance to buy all four before their roles and schedules push the asking prices back up.

Lawrence has thrown only 40 passes across Jacksonville’s last two blowout wins. Gordon’s carries have dropped three straight weeks, Flowers has 6 receiving yards over his last two games, and Warren has 14.2 PPR points on 17 targets since returning from a two-game absence.

MORE: Week 10 fantasy football PPR rankings: Allen, Walker III, Smith-Njigba lead

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) prepares for the snap during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Last week: 16-of-26, 242 yds, 1 TD, 33-10 W Ravens

16-of-26, 242 yds, 1 TD, 33-10 W Ravens This week: at Titans, Sun., Nov. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville’s big leads have cut into Lawrence’s volume. He completed 10 of 14 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns in the 42-7 rout of Indianapolis before Quinn Ewers took over early in the fourth quarter. Then he threw for 242 yards on 26 attempts at Baltimore. Before the bye, the Jaguars quarterback threw 39 and 41 times and topped 300 yards in both games.

Head coach Liam Coen said Lawrence was “extremely sharp, accurate” while the Ravens game was still competitive. He has 18 touchdown passes against four interceptions.

Jacksonville (6-2) holds a 3.5-game lead in the AFC South and faces the 1-7 Titans twice in three weeks, so more lopsided wins could limit his attempts. But his playoff schedule includes three top-10 quarterback matchups, so he still has the efficiency and touchdown upside to return to QB1 production.

ROS FF Strength of Schedule: Tennessee allows the fifth-most fantasy points to quarterbacks. Jacksonville’s Weeks 15-17 playoff run is at Houston (ninth-most), at Dallas (sixth) and home against Washington (fourth), so all three are top-10 matchups.

MORE: Week 10 QB fantasy football start-sit: Cousins, Lock, Love, G. Smith

Ollie Gordon II, RB, Miami Dolphins

iami Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II (0) carries the ball in front of Detroit Lions defensive line Tyleik Williams (91) | David Santiago-Imagn Images

Last week: 16 car., 55 yds; 1 rec., 9 yds, 19-9 L Lions

16 car., 55 yds; 1 rec., 9 yds, 19-9 L Lions This week: at Colts, Sun., Nov. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Gordon took over Miami’s backfield after De’Von Achane tore his ACL in Week 3. His carries slipped from 25 to 19 to 16 over the last three games. His rushing totals fell from 103 yards and a touchdown to 69 yards to 55 yards.

Still, the Oklahoma State product handled 35 carries in those two down weeks. Jaylen Wright (quadriceps) sat out Sunday’s loss to Detroit and hasn’t topped six touches in any game this season.

Malik Willis threw for 128 yards against the Lions, and the 1-7 Dolphins rarely play from ahead, which limits Gordon’s receiving work and his floor. His volume and soft matchups this week and in the fantasy playoffs still make him a cheap RB2 or flex.

ROS FF Strength of Schedule: Indianapolis allows the seventh-most fantasy points to running backs. Miami’s Weeks 15-17 slate stays favorable at Green Bay (sixth-most), home against the Chargers (12th) and home against Buffalo (10th).

MORE: Week 10 fantasy football RB start/sit: Allgeier, Charbonnet, Estime, White

Zay Flowers, WR, Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

Last week: 3 rec., 6 yds on 6 tar.; 3 car., 17 yds, 33-10 L Jaguars

3 rec., 6 yds on 6 tar.; 3 car., 17 yds, 33-10 L Jaguars This week: vs. Chargers, Mon., Nov. 16, 8:15 p.m. ET

Baltimore’s quarterback collapse explains Flowers’ slide. Lamar Jackson injured his right thumb on his first throw of the 36-10 loss at Buffalo. Tyler Huntley went on injured reserve with turf toe, and undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano threw for 60 yards in Thursday’s loss to Jacksonville. Flowers didn’t score a point against Buffalo, then caught three passes for 6 yards against the Jaguars.

Before that, the Boston College product drew nine, 11 and 11 targets. Jacoby Brissett, acquired from Arizona, is in line to start Monday, with coach Jesse Minter saying, “I do expect Jacoby Brissett to be our starter Monday night.” Brissett’s first three opponents, the Chargers, Panthers and Texans, all rank in the bottom half of the league in points allowed. The Chargers are 0-8.

Jackson remains on injured reserve but has indicated he plans to return later this season. That could potentially reunite Flowers with his starting quarterback for the fantasy playoffs.

ROS FF Strength of Schedule: The Chargers allow the fifth-most fantasy points to receivers, and Houston gives up the second-most in Week 12. Weeks 15-17 are tougher: at Pittsburgh (25th-most), home against Cleveland (20th) and at Cincinnati (18th).

MORE: Week 10 fantasy football WR start-sit: Concepcion, Meyers, Tucker, Flournoy decisions

Tyler Warren, TE, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts tight end Tyler Warren (84) runs with the ball during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Last week: 4 rec., 44 yds on 7 tar., 27-23 L Cowboys

4 rec., 44 yds on 7 tar., 27-23 L Cowboys This week: vs. Dolphins, Sun., Nov. 15, 1 p.m. ET

Warren returned from a two-game absence with 10 targets against Jacksonville and seven against Dallas. The Penn State product turned those 17 looks into eight catches for 62 yards.

The Colts’ deadline sell-off should send even more targets his way. On Tuesday, Indianapolis traded Josh Downs to Kansas City and Keenan Allen to San Francisco. Alec Pierce (heel) has no timetable to return, which leaves Warren as Daniel Jones’ clear top option.

ROS FF Strength of Schedule: Miami allows the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends. Indianapolis then faces tough draws against Houston (30th-most), the Giants (23rd) and Philadelphia (25th). The Weeks 15-17 run gets easier against Tennessee (19th), Cincinnati (10th) and Cleveland (ninth).

MORE: Week 10 fantasy football TE start-sit: Henry, Hockenson, Kraft, Waller decisions

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