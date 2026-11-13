The NFL Week 10 fantasy football wide receiver rankings break down the top options at the position for this week’s matchups. With several talented receivers in favorable situations and others facing difficult defensive challenges, identifying the right starters will be important. These rankings help fantasy managers evaluate their options and set the strongest possible lineup for Week 10.

MORE:Fantasy Football studs & duds Week 10 of 2026 NFL season

Top 10

Oct 18, 2026; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Matthew Golden (0) during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

10. Matthew Golden-Packers:

It’s wonderful to be right. Last I said that both Golden and Watson were worthy of this list. And both absolutely shredded the Patriots’ secondary. Golden had 10 catches for 164yds and a TD. This week, their task is much harder, facing the Vikings and their dominant defense. That’s the only reason Golden is down here at No. 10.

9. Christian Watson-Packers:

And speaking of the Green Bay duo. They are like Batman and Robin…but more like Batman and Batman. Last week, Watson had seven catches for 171yds and a TD. And like Golden, the only reason Watson is down here at No. 9 is due to their opponent this week.

8. Jameson Williams-Lions:

This will be Williams first appearance on this list, and the first week the Lions have their top two WRs here. After what the Packers did to the Patriots’ secondary last week, is it any wonder that Williams has cracked this list? The Patriots rank 31st against the pass, and something is definitely wrong in New England. Look for Williams and Amon Ra St Brown to duplicate Golden and Watson’s performance last week against the Pats in Germany.

7. Chris Olave-Saints:

Olave is fifth in catches and sixth in receiving yds and is Tyler Shough’s main and only real offensive weapon. He’s averaging over 10 targets a game, and the only knock is his lack of red-zone production, with only two TDs this season. He has a divisional matchup this week, at home against the Panthers, who give up over 27pts per game. Don’t be surprised if Olave finds the endzone this week.

6. Tee Higgins-Bengals:

The Bengals are another one of those teams with two dynamic WRs. They have a divisional game at home against the Steelers. Joe Burrow has been on a month-long heater, throwing 16 TDs over the past four games. Higgins has caught five of them. While Jamarr Chase has more receptions, Higgins has more receiving yards, currently ranked fifth.

Top 5

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18). Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

5. Justin Jefferson-Vikings:

Jefferson must feel like he’s out of jail. After having to endure Kyler Murray…and Carson Wentz last week, he’s getting a legitimate QB to get him the ball. Kirk Cousins has returned, re-acquired for a third-round pick. It’s a fantastic investment for a team that has a defense worthy of a Super Bowl contender. Now they have a QB to match. This has been the worst season of Jefferson’s career by far. At the halfway point of the year, he doesn’t even have 40 catches or 400 receiving yards. That changes this week in Green Bay.

4. CeeDee Lamb-Cowboys:

For all the issues that the Cowboys have, the Dak Prescott-CeeDee Lamb connection has been solid throughout the years. He is second across the board, behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, in receptions, receiving yards, and TDs. But he does face an impressive 49ers team that ranks fifth against the pass.

3. Ja’Marr Chase-Bengals:

It’s crazy to think Chase is on pace for over 100 catches, 1300 receiving yds, and 14 TDs…and it feels like a pedestrian season. That’s what greatness breeds: the highest of expectations. But he and Burrow are getting back to their old ways, especially over the last month. Chase has caught a TD pass in each of his last four games. And over his last two games, he has 21 catches and nearly 300 receiving yards. Look for that production to continue this week. Ride the wave.

2. Amon-Ra St Brown-Lions:

Last week Matthew Golden and Christian Watson demolished the Patriots’ secondary, and especially CB Christian Gonzalez. Look for Jared Goff to get the ball to St Brown often in this game. Even with all of Detroit’s offensive weapons, St. Brown is fourth among WRs in receptions.

1. Jaxon Smith-Njigba-Seahawks:

It typically doesn’t matter who gets Smith-Njigba the ball. If it’s somewhere in his direction, he’ll come down with it. He leads all WRs in receptions, receiving yds, and TDs. He’s on pace for a 2000yd season, 140 catches, and possibly 20 TDs. This week he heads to Vegas to face the Raiders and their 21st-ranked defense against the pass. The Raiders have also given up the most pts in the AFC, which should mean another field day for Smith-Njigba.

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