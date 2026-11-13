So far this NBA season, many rookies have been instrumental in their teams’ performances. Lottery picks have been given substantial roles in their first seasons, and many of them have risen to the occasion.

Yaxel Lendeborg has changed the Warriors’ outlook for the season, while Cameron Boozer has the Grizzlies outperforming their preseason expectations. Meanwhile, rookies who have underperformed or barely seen the floor have largely flown under the radar.

So far this season, three players stand out as the worst picks of the draft.

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Nate Ament, Milwaukee Bucks (Round 1, pick 13)

Nov 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Nate Ament (15) shoots against the Boston Celtics in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

The 1-11 Milwaukee Bucks haven’t had very many positives, and Ament has added to this woeful season. Milwaukee sits at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, leaving abundant opportunities for young players.

Ament has had his fair share of opportunities, averaging 17 minutes per game while tallying a start. However, Ament is averaging just 7 points and 2 rebounds per game. In his latest outing against the Lakers, he scored 2 points on 1-of-3 shooting from the field in 22 minutes.

Given the opportunities he’s received, his inability to produce consistently has been a disappointment for a lottery pick.

Mikel Brown Jr., Brooklyn Nets (Round 1, pick 6)

Nov 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets point guard Mikel Brown Jr. (0) dribbles up court against the Charlotte Hornets during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Mikel Brown Jr.’s stats have been impressive, averaging 12.9 points, 3.9 assists and 2.1 rebounds in 23 minutes of action. However, the numbers don’t tell the full story.

Brown is shooting 34 percent from the field and 31.1 percent from beyond the arc. Along with that, his lack of game sense and inexperience have shown, costing Brooklyn in a couple of games. One that comes to mind was against the Boston Celtics.

The Nets were leading the Celtics by five points with 1:30 left in the game. In that span, Brown missed five field goals. One of those misses came with two seconds left, while the Nets were leading by one point. Brown has the potential to be great, but so far this season, he has cost Brooklyn more games than he’s won.

Dailyn Swain, Chicago Bulls (Round 1, pick 15)

Oct 14, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Dailyn Swain (5) at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Chicago had two selections in the first round, with the fourth and 15th picks. Swain was their second selection, with many fans and analysts questioning the pick because of the talent still available on the board.

The Bulls are far from contention, leaving plenty of opportunities for young players to get playing time. Yet Swain has averaged just 10 minutes per game. Through two games this season, he has averaged 2 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while adding 2 turnovers.

Granted, it’s only a two-game sample size, with plenty of the season left for him to rewrite the narrative. But the early returns haven’t been pretty.



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