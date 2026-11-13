Week 11 of the college football season sends six live underdogs on the road, from a Florida State team playing for an interim coach to a Colorado State offense facing a Washington State team still chasing its first FBS win.

Pitt hosts Florida State on Friday night with quarterback Holden Geriner listed as questionable. Kentucky returns home after a 34-6 loss at Tennessee to face a Florida team coached by former Wildcats linebacker Jon Sumrall.

MORE:Week 11 college football best bets: Wake Forest, Alabama make road statements

Florida State (+3.5) at Pitt: Upset watch 7

Seminoles quarterback Ashton Daniels (14) throws a pass against the Boston College Eagles | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Kickoff: Friday, Nov. 13, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Florida State (4-5, 2-4 ACC) fired Mike Norvell on Nov. 1. Six days later, the Seminoles won their first road game since Nov. 25, 2023, coming back for a 31-24 win at Boston College in interim coach Rick Stockstill’s debut. If they win two of their last three games against Pitt, NC State and Florida, they’ll be bowl eligible.

Quarterback Ashton Daniels is the reason Florida State can win this game. The Auburn transfer holds the program record for rushing touchdowns by a Seminoles quarterback, and Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi called him “a linebacker playing quarterback” this week. Pitt’s run defense is one of the best in the country, though, so Daniels will have to make plays as a passer, too. Florida State will also be without running back Quintrevion Wisner, who played at Boston College, so freshman Amari Thomas and Daniels will carry more of the ground game.

Pitt (6-3, 3-3) has had 13 days of rest since a 34-11 win over Georgia Tech that made the Panthers bowl eligible. Its offense is the concern. Geriner completed 13 of 30 passes in that win and was added to Thursday night’s ACC availability report as questionable with an undisclosed injury. Freshman Corey Dailey would start if Geriner can’t play.

Even after the Georgia Tech win, Narduzzi had complaints about his quarterback’s play. “I wish he would have made those throws down in the red zone,” Narduzzi said of Geriner. Florida State has the more dangerous quarterback, and Pitt has to win by more than a field goal with a passer who’s either hurt or unproven.

Picks: Florida State 24-20, Florida State +3.5, Under 52.5

FIU (+4.5) at Delaware: Upset watch 7.5

Panthers head coach Willie Simmons reacts from the sideline as they take on the UConn Huskies | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

FIU (4-5, 2-3 Conference USA) ended a three-game losing streak when Robert Czeremcha kicked a 35-yard field goal as time expired in a 23-20 homecoming win over Missouri State. Running back Devonte Lyons ran for 216 yards and two touchdowns in that game. The Panthers need two wins in their last three games to go to a bowl for the second straight season.

Road games are the problem. FIU is 4-1 at home and 0-4 away. “We gotta find a way to win on the road, good teams win on the road,” FIU coach Willie Simmons said this week. Still, November has been Simmons’ month. He’s 25-7 in November as a head coach, and FIU went 4-0 last November to clinch its first bowl bid since 2019.

Delaware (4-5, 2-3) lost 42-40 at Kennesaw State, which came into that game 2-6, even though quarterback Nick Minicucci threw for 408 yards. Minicucci gives the Blue Hens a dangerous passing game, but their defense has struggled to get stops all season, and FIU has been the steadier defensive team.

FIU allows 20.3 points per game, third-fewest in Conference USA, and edge rusher Deejay Holmes leads the league with seven sacks. Delaware won last season’s first meeting 38-16 in Miami. This time, FIU has the better defense in a game that’s likely to be close in the fourth quarter.

Picks: FIU 26-23, FIU +4.5, Under 53.5

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Baylor (+7.5) at BYU: Upset watch 6

Bears quarterback DJ Lagway (2) throws a pass during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 14, 3:30 p.m. ET (Fox)

Baylor (6-3, 4-2 Big 12) fired Dave Aranda on Oct. 25 and has won both games under interim coach Joe Klanderman: 41-9 at UCF and 42-31 over Iowa State. The homecoming win over the Cyclones made the Bears bowl-eligible, and quarterback DJ Lagway has looked more comfortable since the coaching change.

Klanderman knows what Provo can do to a road team. He was Kansas State’s defensive coordinator in 2024 when BYU beat the No. 13 Wildcats 38-9 there. “That’s how fast that stadium can swallow you up,” he said this week. He was also blunt about his players: “If they look catatonic, then maybe we haven’t turned that corner yet.”

BYU (7-2, 4-2) is No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but a third loss would knock the Cougars out of the Big 12 title race. They led Utah 20-14 last week before losing 28-20, throwing four interceptions and failing to score in the second half. Running back LJ Martin ran for 19 yards on seven carries in his first game back from a high ankle sprain, and BYU coach Kalani Sitake said Martin will have a bigger role this week.

Baylor’s defense has been the most consistent part of its season, and its special teams can decide a close game. That’s enough to keep this a one-score game, even though BYU’s home field makes Baylor a better cover pick than an outright upset.

Picks: BYU 28-24, Baylor +7.5, Over 49.5

Michigan (+10.5) at Oregon: Upset watch 5.5

Wolverines quarterback Tommy Carr (14) looks for an open receiver during the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers | Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 14, 3:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Michigan (5-4, 2-4 Big Ten) needs one more win to be bowl -eligible after a 15-6 home loss to Michigan State, which beat the Wolverines for the first time since 2021. Michigan changed offensive coordinators the next day. Coach Kyle Whittingham is sticking with freshman quarterback Tommy Carr, Lloyd Carr’s grandson, as the starter, and Bryce Underwood is also expected to play.

Michigan’s defense is the reason to take the points. Even Oregon coach Dan Lanning said this week that the Wolverines’ defense is “probably as good as any defense that we played this season.”

Oregon (6-3) has momentum after a 41-28 win at Ohio State, with Dylan Raiola running the offense under play-caller Jay Johnson. But Teitum Tuioti, the Ducks’ top pass rusher, is out for the first time this season, and that helps a Michigan line that gave up five sacks to Michigan State.

With the total at 38.5, points will be hard to come by, and 10.5 is a lot to lay. Michigan’s offense keeps Oregon as the winner, but Michigan’s defense can keep this a one-score game.

Picks: Oregon 20-17, Michigan +10.5, Under 38.5

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Florida (+3.5) at Kentucky: Upset watch 7

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall runs on the field with his team before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 14, 6:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Kentucky (7-2, 5-2 SEC) saw its six-game winning streak end in a 34-6 loss at Tennessee. The Wildcats came into that game at plus-10 in turnover margin, then turned the ball over three times and failed on two fourth downs. “I think it’s important that we keep our swag and understand that we’re a really good football team,” Kentucky coach Will Stein said this week.

Florida (5-4, 3-4) has its own problems. The Gators scored a combined 15 points in losses to Georgia and Oklahoma, including a 23-7 home loss to the Sooners. Coach Jon Sumrall hasn’t named a starting quarterback between Aaron Philo and Tramell Jones. Sumrall played linebacker at Kentucky and coached there from 2019 to 2021, but he called the trip back just a football game. “It’s time to try to go win a game and coach a game,” Sumrall said.

The Gators rank 15th in ESPN’s special teams efficiency, while Kentucky ranks 88th, and that edge matters in a game that could come down to a field goal. Running back Jadan Baugh also gives Florida a reliable way to move the ball even with uncertain quarterback play.

Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey has thrown just two interceptions all season, so the Gators can’t count on another turnover-filled game from the Wildcats. Special teams and Baugh’s running are Florida’s best ways to win a field-goal game.

Picks: Florida 23-20, Florida +3.5, Under 52.5

Colorado State (+8.5) at Washington State: Upset watch 8

Colorado State Rams quarterback Hauss Hejny (8) attempts a pass in the first quarter against the Boise State Broncos | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Kickoff: Saturday, Nov. 14, 10:30 p.m. ET (CBSSN)

Washington State (1-8, 0-5 Pac-12) has lost six straight games, is still looking for its first FBS win and is having its worst season since going 1-11 in 2009. The Cougars are coming off a bye after a 26-20 loss at San Diego State. Their offense averages 4.30 yards per play, and its three running backs combine for about 46 yards per game.

Colorado State (3-6, 1-4) has the opposite problem. The Rams have one of the most efficient offenses in the country, and quarterback Hauss Hejny has 16 touchdown passes against two interceptions. Running back Durell Robinson has 449 yards and nine touchdowns.

Colorado State’s defense is the problem. The Rams rank last nationally in scoring defense, and Boise State scored 64 against them last week. “Proud of the way our offense fought tonight, proud of the way our team fought,” Colorado State coach Jim Mora said after that game. Colorado State has also lost nine straight road games and has never won in Pullman.

Those trends explain why Washington State is favored. Still, the Cougars would have to win by nine points with one of the country’s least productive offenses. Colorado State’s offense makes it the likeliest outright upset on this list, and the Rams lead the Pac-12 with eight forced fumbles and nine interceptions.

Picks: Colorado State 38-35, Colorado State +8.5, Over 66.5

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Which other Week 11 underdogs can cover?

Duke Blue Devils head coach Manny Diaz looks on against the Stanford Cardinal | James Guillory-Imagn Images

Duke (+13.5) at Miami (Upset watch 4.5): Duke (7-2) has won three straight, including a 41-3 rout at NC State. No. 7 Miami (8-1) returns home after a 31-24 loss at Notre Dame. Prediction: Miami 27-20.

Duke (7-2) has won three straight, including a 41-3 rout at NC State. No. 7 Miami (8-1) returns home after a 31-24 loss at Notre Dame. Prediction: Miami 27-20. Northwestern (+14) at Ohio State (Upset watch 3): Nicco Marchiol makes his second straight start for Northwestern (6-3). Ohio State (6-3) has freshman Luke Fahey at quarterback and comes off losses to USC and Oregon. Prediction: Ohio State 27-17.

Nicco Marchiol makes his second straight start for Northwestern (6-3). Ohio State (6-3) has freshman Luke Fahey at quarterback and comes off losses to USC and Oregon. Prediction: Ohio State 27-17. Missouri (+16.5) at Georgia (Upset watch 2): Missouri (6-3) has receiver Cayden Lee back after he left a 34-20 loss to Texas with a knee injury. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said Lee has “no structural damage to his knee.” Prediction: Georgia 31-20.

Missouri (6-3) has receiver Cayden Lee back after he left a 34-20 loss to Texas with a knee injury. Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said Lee has “no structural damage to his knee.” Prediction: Georgia 31-20. USC (+8.5) at Indiana (Upset watch 5): USC (7-2) comes off a bye after a 30-18 win over Ohio State. Indiana (8-1) is 1-8 against the spread and lost starting guard Joe Brunner to a practice injury. Prediction: Indiana 30-27.

USC (7-2) comes off a bye after a 30-18 win over Ohio State. Indiana (8-1) is 1-8 against the spread and lost starting guard Joe Brunner to a practice injury. Prediction: Indiana 30-27. Fresno State (+9.5) at Texas State (Upset watch 4): Both teams are 5-4. Fresno State lost 17-10 at Utah State, while Texas State won 42-21 at Oregon State. Prediction: Texas State 31-27.

Both teams are 5-4. Fresno State lost 17-10 at Utah State, while Texas State won 42-21 at Oregon State. Prediction: Texas State 31-27. South Carolina at Arkansas (+7.5) (Upset watch 3.5): South Carolina (6-3) has won four straight. Quarterback LaNorris Sellers was upgraded to probable after hurting his ankle in a 17-9 win over Texas A&M, but receiver Nyck Harbor is doubtful. Arkansas (3-6) has to win out to become bowl-eligible. Prediction: South Carolina 27-21.

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