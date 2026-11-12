Manchester United sack Michael Carrick, set to appoint USMNT coach

Manchester United‘s disappointing start to the 2026-27 season has left the club facing another major change at Old Trafford. The team has struggled for consistency, winning just one of its first 10 Premier League games and slipping into the relegation zone.

The pressure on Michael Carrick continued to grow after a series of poor results. Now, the latest development could bring a new face to the Premier League, with the USMNT head coach reportedly set to take charge at Old Trafford.

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Manchester United sack Michael Carrick with immediate effect

Manchester United have sacked Carrick with immediate effect (h/t Fabrizio Romano).

Carrick’s recent results offered brief signs of improvement, but they were not enough to make up for United’s poor run before those performances. A 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth and a 2-0 loss to Chelsea had put his position under serious pressure. United then produced a remarkable comeback to beat Roma 3-2 after falling two goals behind, before recovering twice to draw 4-4 with Aston Villa.

However, those results did little to change the bigger picture. United have recorded their worst start to a Premier League season, collecting just eight points from their opening 10 matches.

Mauricio Pochettino set to take charge at Manchester United

United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

Mauricio Pochettino is expected to become United’s next head coach after reaching an agreement with the club (h/t Fabrizo Romano).

Reports indicate that United have been working to secure his release from the USMNT. His contract reportedly contains a release clause worth around $10 million, although the final compensation could depend on whether members of his coaching staff join him.

Pochettino is familiar with the Premier League, having previously managed Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. He also led Tottenham to the Champions League final in 2019.

United will hope his arrival can help restore stability after their difficult opening to the season.

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