Billie Eilish was a musician for Halloween. Kind of. The pop star went as a cosplay version of Gorillaz guitarist Noodle. Eilish posted multiple pictures on Instagram on Thursday showing herself at a Halloween party dressed as the fictional musician.

Eilish clearly went all out for the holiday as she also attended Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios and posted a picture of herself with some of the scare actors earlier this week. Anyway, here’s Eilish in the outfit that is definitely not available at Spirit Halloween.

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Billie Eilish Halloween “Dare” dance

🚨 Billie Eilish doing the "DARE" dance from Gorillaz. https://t.co/zxcl4IVLoN — Billie Eilish Spotify (@BillieSpotify_) November 5, 2026

The first Gorillaz album was released in 2001, approximately nine months before Eilish was born. In one video you can see Eilish doing Noodle’s dance from the “Dare” music video. “Dare” was the second single off the second studio album, “Demon Days,” which was released when Eilish was 4-years-old.

Noodle, according to Gorillaz lore, was fittingly born on Halloween in 1990, which would have made her Eilish’s current age when that second album came out, assuming the members of Gorillaz age.

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Billie Eilish, Gorillaz history

Damon Albarn, the lead singer of Blur and man behind Gorillaz’s music, joined Eilish on-stage during her 2022 Coachella set. Albarn came out during “Getting Older” to accompany Eilish and then stayed for “Feel Good, Inc.,” as Posdnous from De La Soul joined them.

At the time Eilish took some heat from Swifties. Earlier in 2022 Albarn had done an interview where he said that Taylor Swift didn’t writer her own songs and said that the work Eilish was doing with her brother was “exceptional.” Obviously the bond between the two musicians is as strong as ever.

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