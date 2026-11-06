Jalen Brunson ‘Law & Order: SVU’ guest spot featured surprise cameo

Jalen Brunson looked like a natural during his guest spot on “Law & Order: SVU” on Thursday. The New York Knicks star, along with one of the team’s assistant coaches, appeared in the season 28 episode, “Forsaken.”

Brunson guested as “Detective Madison.” Mariska Hargitay‘s Olivia Benson tracked Brunson down at a restaurant eating a whole pizza alone and asked him some questions about an arrest. Rick Brunson entered the restaurant ahead of Hargitay and made a silent cameo.

In the scene Hargitay congratulated Brunson on a promotion and he responded by saying, “Thanks Captain. Focused on my goals, gave it 110%, things worked out.” Watch it below.

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Brunson absolutely nailed the Law & Order cadence here. Between this, his Emmys cameo, and “Saturday Night Live” he probably shouldn’t quit his current job, but he did two pretty high-profile NBC shows and didn’t embarrass himself on either. And the most important thing is that Josh Hart will now have something else to make fun of Brunson about.

There are no upcoming acting jobs on Brunson’s IMDB page so it seems like he can finally focus on basketball again.

After an 0-3 start the Knicks have now won four out of five games and find themselves in a four-way tie for the fifth-best record in the Eastern Conference with just 74 games remaining on the schedule. Brunson has played in all eight games this season and is ninth in the NBA in scoring at 25.6 points per game.

They’ll be back in action on Saturday when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA TV.

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