Title actor in ESPN’s Wendell Scott movie dies at 47

Charles Porter, the actor and producer who starred as pioneering NASCAR driver Wendell Scott in the 2011 ESPN film “Wendell Scott: A Race Story,” has died. He was 47.

Porter died Nov. 2, 2026, after a lengthy battle with Hodgkin lymphoma, according to his family. He was surrounded by his wife, Candice Tab-Porter, and family members.

Born March 13, 1979, in Oxford, England, Porter held dual British and American citizenship. Before pursuing an acting career, he played five years of Division I football at Duke University, where he studied cultural anthropology. Back surgery following his final season ended his hopes of playing in the NFL.

MORE: 49ers announce death of former Super Bowl champion at 64

Porter made his feature-film debut in “Holla” (2006), a horror film from Lionsgate in which he played the lead role. He followed it with “Nailed” (2006), a psychological thriller that he also produced and that was distributed by Image Entertainment.

Porter’s television credits included guest appearances on “House,” “Bones” and “Without a Trace.” He also appeared in “Close to Home” and the comedy series “The Parkers.”

His portrayal of Scott in the ESPN production brought him a prominent role in a story of racial barriers and perseverance in American motorsports. Scott became the first Black driver to win a NASCAR race, taking the checkered flag at Jacksonville Speedway in 1963. ESPN Films produced the documentary in conjunction with NASCAR Media Group and Max Siegel Inc.

MORE: Former Packers linebacker, Super Bowl champion, dies

Porter later expanded his work behind the camera, producing independent films and developing projects through his production company, Black Bench Productions. His credits included “Battered” (2014), “A Miracle Before Christmas” (2022), “Christmas Angel” (2023) and “Finding Faith” (2025).

Porter also published two books of poetry, “Get to Know: Unlocking the Essence in You” and “Choose Your Path.”

He is survived by his wife, their two daughters, as well as his mother, brother and sister.

—Enjoy free coverage of the top news & trending stories with The Big Lead Newsletter—