Angel Reese honored at LSU game, reunites with fellow fashion icon Kim Mulkey

Angel Reese is taking some time off. She announced on Instagram earlier this week that she was “dedicating this off season to myself,” which meant she would not be podcasting, but would still be releasing some vlogs on YouTube. After asking everyone to subscribe she revealed that she would be in living in Florida “resting, working out, continuing to work on my personal brand quietly, and supporting/ loving on my partner.”

On her way to Florida from Atlanta she took a slight detour to Baton Rogue, Louisiana to visit her former coach Kim Mulkey at LSU. The Tigers had a a game against Texas Southern in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday night. The team posted a picture of the former national champions on X with the caption, “HI BARBIE!”

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Reese was dressed in Chanel while Mulkey was wearing metallic silver pants.

Reese played two seasons at LSU. While she was there the Tigers went 65-8 won a national championship and went to the Elite Eight the other year. She averaged 20.9 points and 14.4 rebounds at LSU.

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LSU honors Angel Reese

Angel Reese returns to LSU 🐯👑 The Bayou Barbie is back 🔥 https://t.co/uKI5eCmHEr — espnW (@espnW) November 6, 2026

Reese was honored before the game, which LSU won 131-22. She walked out with Mulkey and then her coach gave her a big bouquet of flowers as the crowd cheered.

As noted on during her interview on the broadcast, Reese and the Atlanta Dream came within one win of winning the WNBA Finals last week. Even without one of the league’s biggest stars winning the seven game series drew the league’s best ratings in 27 years.

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